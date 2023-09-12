Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the second season of Welcome to Wrexham is set to air on Disney+ fans are wondering is Rob McElhenney married and does he have kids?

The American actor and writer and Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds star in Welcome To Wrexham Season 2 the sequel to the first season which followed the Hollywood star's journey to buying the Welsh Football Club.

It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds is a fan of north Wales, as Ryan now lives there with his wife and kids but if you're wondering how did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney meet? - the two only met when Ryan messaged Rob about his favourite show.

And with fans keen to find out more about Rob, we look at all you need to know about his personal life...

Is Rob McElhenney married?

Yes, Rob McElhenney is married to Kaitlin Olson. The American actress and comedian started her career at an improvisational theatre and school in Los Angeles. The couple met on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia back in 2005 before secretly dating.

Despite keeping their romance from their co-stars, they finally spilled the details telling them, "we have something to tell you guys" before Kaitlin started crying and added, "I love [Rob] I love him so much, you guys."

Rob recently marked his wife's birthday with a gushing post on Instagram, in which he captioned a photo of Kaitlin with the words, "I HIGHLY suggest finding the funniest person on the planet and then marrying her."



He added, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Kaitlin Olson I love you" followed by a bird and birthday cake emoji.

The couple have previously been on the receiving end of affair allegations in which it was alleged that Rob cheated on Kaitlin while in Wales.

Kaitlin spoke out about the rumours earlier this year, she tweeted, "It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale."

"I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

And Rob replied re-tweeting her statement and added, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However, some of the details are…. incorrect."

Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. incorrect. https://t.co/XxE6lXanN1July 3, 2023 See more

Does Rob McElhenney have kids?

Yes, Rob McElhenney has two kids - sons Axel Lee, 13, and Leo Gray, 11, with his wife Kaitlin Olson. Axel was born on 1st September 2010 after Kaitlin went into labour while at a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Leo was born two years later on 5th April 2012.

Leo actually starred on the show that his parents met - he made a cameo appearance on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia when the series was in its 16th season and Axel also made an appearance on the show.

Despite their TV appearances, both Rob and Kaitlin have shielded their children from fame but they made a welcome return to the show following a 13-year hiatus.

On his Instagram, Rob previously shared a family snap but covered his children's and wife's faces with giant sunshine, four-leaf clover, and TGIF emojis. He captioned it, "Love my family! Happy Friday everyone."

Is Rob McElhenney a millionnaire?

Yes, Rob McElhenney is a multi-millionaire, he is estimated to have a $50million (£40.1 million) net worth according to Moneymade.io. He is thought to have earned his fortunes from sitcoms, buying soccer teams and race tracks. He started out earning money from sitcoms It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest. He went into business with Ryan Reynolds when they purchased Wrexham FC and they have also reportedly invested in F1 team Alpine.

To diversify his investments he also acquired some real-estate properties, having entered the Sherman Oaks real estate scene buying a $2.1million (£1.6m) property and selling it for $2.5 million (£2m)

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 airs Tuesday, September 12 on Netflix in the United States. Then, anybody viewing from the rest of the world - including the UK - can watch the first episode on Wednesday, September 13.

