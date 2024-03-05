When is Bridgerton season 3 coming out? Everything we know about the next instalment

When is Bridgerton season 3 coming out? Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton take centre stage in the third instalment of the steamy drama.

Fans of the show rejoice, because season 3 of Bridgerton is on its way. This time around, viewers can feast their eyes on Colin mentoring Penelope to increase her confidence and find a husband, while grappling with his ever-growing feelings for her. Could the flirtation and banter turn into something quite steamy for the pair? Everyone will surely be hoping so.

The lure of the show is strong, with those tuning in wanting to find out where Bridgerton was filmed, in the hope of visiting the locations. The successful spin-off also had fans needing to know if Queen Charlotte was based on a real queen, while both shows have prompted an upturn in the rise of Bridgerton baby names. For the Bridgerton universe enthusiasts, here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

When is Bridgerton season 3 coming out?

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is coming out on May 16, and season 3 part 2 will land on June 13.

Showrunner Jess Brownell chatted to Deadline about what she was most looking forward to this season, telling the publication the upcoming episodes will "Make a lot of people who’ve ever had an unrequited crush or felt like an underdog before, feel very seen." Producer Shonda Rhimes added "I think what I’m most excited about for the fans and for everybody is that usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars. This time, we know the people who are falling in love. We’re already rooting for them, because we already know them."

Not willing to give too much away about the upcoming instalment, Brownell, Rhimes and author of the original book series, Julia Quinn, did offer one snippet of information. They confirmed the moment from the book where Colin cuts his hand and Penelope helps him dress the wound, has made its way to the screen.

Quinn said "It’s kind of their first true moment of intimacy, emotionally, but also, even touching somebody’s hand in Regency times was really quite risqué." There will also be another prominent story bubbling away this season, covering Penelope and Eloise's friendship, which was not in a good place at the end of season 2.

Eloise actress Claudia Jessie, said "I love to say we start Episode 1 and they’re back together. They’re not." The actress added "They’re so young. I always try to remind myself how young they are. Eloise comes from a really comfortable place, a really comfortable background, a very nurturing environment. And this is a big blow. The first, especially with a friendship at that age, is so huge. So there’s a lot."

There's certainly a lot going on and a lot to look forward to - roll on May 16!

(Image credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix)

Will Daphne and the Duke be in season 3 of Bridgerton?

Sadly, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as Daphne and the Duke, Simon Bassett, for Bridgerton season 3.

Regé-Jean Page was only ever going to appear in season 1 of the show. Phoebe Dynevor did have a role in season 2, but has now confirmed she won't be back for the third outing. Speaking to Variety, Dynevor said "Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

Jess Brownwell also alluded to Phoebe's character arc being complete, and moving the show forward by telling different stories. She said season 3 is "Colin and Penelope’s time," adding "because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.

"I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up."

(Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes will Bridgerton season 3 have?

There will be eight episodes of Bridgerton season 3 altogether. The first four episodes will make up Part 1 of the series, with the the second four comprising Part 2.

Nicola Coughlan opened up to ET about what to expect from season 3, and how it differs from the previous seasons. "Season 1 was about passion. Season 2 was about longing. Season 3 is romance. It's so romantic," the actress said.

She added "Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, 'Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.' And then season 3 came around and we were like, 'Oh god,' and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend."

"And you can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them," she emphasised, summing up with "It's a spicy one. It's a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show."

Bridgerton season 3 episode titles

Season 3 Part 1

Episode 1 : Out of the Shadows

: Out of the Shadows Episode 2 : How Bright the Moon

: How Bright the Moon Episode 3 : Forces of Nature

: Forces of Nature Episode 4: Old Friends

Season 3 Part 2

Episode 5 : Tick Tock

: Tick Tock Episode 6 : Romancing Mister Bridgerton

: Romancing Mister Bridgerton Episode 7 : Joining of Hands

: Joining of Hands Episode 8: Into the Light

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Bridgerton season 3: Cast

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

as Penelope Featherington Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

as Colin Bridgerton Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

as Eloise Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

as Anthony Bridgerton Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

as Kate Sharma Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

as Benedict Bridgerton Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

as Hyacinth Bridgerton Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

as Lady Agatha Danbury Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

