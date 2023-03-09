Stacey Dooley confirms very special detail about baby Minnie's surname

Stacey Dooley has shared a special update with fans about baby Minnie's surname.

The TV star, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Kevin Clifton earlier this year, gave fans a first glimpse last month of baby Minnie and did not disappoint.

And now the Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over documentary maker has confirmed that Minnie has taken her surname in a special Instagram post to mark International Women's Day on March 8th.

In the Insta-story post she uploaded a snap of a homemade card letter with flower fingerprint petals with the inscription Minnie Dooley along the bottom and she captioned it, "Mummy's gift to Minnie this IWD ...our leading lady...."

Stacey is also celebrating her birthday (March 9th) and Kevin uploaded a gushing post and photo of Stacey cradling Minnie which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my girl.The most wonderful and beautiful girl in the world. Enjoy today , u deserve everything. Love u so much, Kev and Minnie."

Kevin is currently touring with the Strictly Ballroom Tour but made sure Stacey had lots of surprise birthday treats including letter balloons that spelt her name.

Stacey shared, "Not with my Kevin today...but he knows I LOVE balloons for any occasion. Wish you were here... we miss youuuuuu."

But Kevin is thought to have had a part to play in Stacey's 'best' card as she shared a snap of the envelope which reads 'mummy'. To which she described it as the 'BEST Birthday card ever' with a series of mouse and crying emojis - as it was her first since becoming a mother.

Stacey is planning to spend some of her day with her brother who posted a throwback snap of the two of them when they were younger and he wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, we haven't changed a bit love ya see you soon".

Minnie's surname wasn't announced when Stacey first introduced her baby daughter to the world. It is often common for babies to take their father's surname but for whatever reason Minnie is a Dooley.

Kevin has previously gushed about his daughter, "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."