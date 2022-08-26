Stacey Dooley pregnant with her first child with Strictly star Kevin Clifton

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stacey Dooley is pregnant with her first child with Strictly star Kevin Clifton as she revealed that her baby bump was becoming “impossible to hide”.

Whilst she might still be best known for her investigative documentary series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, Stacey also showcased her wonderful sense of fun during her time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The presenter won the hearts of the Strictly judges and fans and went on to lift the coveted glitterball trophy after she and her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton were crowned winners.

Several months later back in 2019 it was reported that Stacey Dooley was in a relationship (opens in new tab) with Kevin. Now Stacey Dooley is pregnant with her and Kevin’s first child and the star took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with fans - alongside a super sweet snap of her blossoming baby bump!

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Sharing a picture featuring a polaroid of herself wearing a black vest top, her hands gently holding her bump, she joyfully declared, “Gaaaaaaang.....We are having a baby! 🤪”.

“So b***** delighted,” Stacey added before going on to praise her long-time partner. “Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. ❤”

The proud mum-to-be also explained that her pregnancy “was becoming impossible to hide” as she added, “Here goessssssss 🤪”.

Since Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s pregnancy news was announced, fans and celebrities alike have flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

“Eeee so exciting!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”, wrote YouTube star Zoe Sugg, who welcomed a baby girl (opens in new tab) last year, and whose brother Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell (opens in new tab) danced together on the same series of Strictly that Stacey won.

“Beautiful lady❤️ so happy for both of you 🙏🏼 congratulations 🥰”, commented Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova, echoing this sentiment.

Whilst a third person expressed their admiration for both parents-to-be and their relationship, replied, “This is AMAZING news!!! It’s clear how happy you make each other. Both absolute diamonds and will be amazing parents I’m sure! 👏👏👏”.

“Awesome 👏🏼 I wander if it will be born with Dance shoes on and ready to waltz into the world 🌍”, someone else wrote, suggesting that their dance talented could be passed down to their little one. “Congratulations @keviclifton and @sjdooley ! So happy for you both. Xx”.

The news that Stacey Dooley is pregnant comes after she previously explained that she and Kevin, who announced he was leaving Strictly in 2020, prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible.

Opening up to The Guardian (opens in new tab) in July 2019, she revealed, “Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy. That’s why we’ve turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds. What I am happy to say is Kev’s amazing, I’m happy, life happens, I’ve got an amazing career and I’m very lucky.”

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Since then the presenter is understood to have previously explained on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over that she would be more interested in the prospect of having a baby family than marriage.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," she reportedly once shared. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

Now Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will soon be welcoming a very special new family member to their talented family.