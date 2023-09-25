Take That tour dates 2024: When do Take That tickets go on sale?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have announced a new album and that they are going back on tour in 2024 - and fans want to know when Take That tickets go on sale.

Following on from the Take That movie Greatest Days success, the boys are back to mark a new era of music after recording together in Savannah, Georgia.

If you're an original Take That fan, you will know that buying tickets for their gigs is like training for an Olympic sport - whether you're aiming for Gold Circle seats to get within arms reach or just want to be in the same building as the boys - your fastest finger might be first but is your credit card ready and your patience?

Their 2011 Progress tour broke box office records by selling over one million tickets in less than 24 hours. It's five years since the band last performed together and with a new single Windows followed by studio album This Life set to be released on 24th November, fans are determined as ever to see the boys live on tour.

Plus singer and former judge on The Voice, Olly Murs, is joining them as the supporting act, so both "#MursArmy" (Olly Murs fans) and "#Thatters" (Take That fans) will be scrambling for tickets - and that's even without any news of former bandmates Robbie Williams or Jason Orange joining them.

One fan wrote, "Let the ticket stress commence" and another fan added, "Love these smiling faces. I’m ready to buy tickets, stressy though."

And a third fan put, "I can't wait to see you but getting stressed about getting tickets already."

While a fourth fan who was looking for things to do with the kids asked, "Is there a age limit for the tour? My daughter is five she will be almost six and is such a big fan."

We look at all you need to know about how to buy tickets [we can't guarantee it will be stress-free though]...

Take That announced that they are going on tour in 2024 and, so far, have released the following 29-dates across the UK, performing at a mix of arenas and outdoor stadiums;

April 2024

13 & 14 April - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 & 20 April - First Direct Arena, Leeds

22 & 23 April - 3Arena, Dublin

25, 26, 27 & 30 April - The O2, London

May 2024

3, 4 & 5 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7,8,10,11 May - Co-op Live, Manchester

14, 15, 17, 18 May - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 May - Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough

26 May - The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

28 May - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

30 May - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

June 2024

1 June - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

4 June - Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

6 June - .com Stadium, Swansea

8 June - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

When do Take That tour 2024 tickets go on sale?

Take That tour 2024 tickets go on general sale at 9.30am BST on Friday, 29th September 2023. But, if you have pre-ordered their new album This Life, before 10am BST on Tuesday 26th September, you will get access to the pre-sale tickets which go on sale at 9.30am BST on Wednesday, 27th September 2023.

How to get Take That tickets

Fans can get Take That tickets online through official websites like Ticketmaster and See Tickets and also direct from the individual venue websites and box office ticketing phone lines.

Take That ticket prices;

Take That Premium floor seat package £241.95 (including booking fee) - includes top priced floor seated ticket to watch the show* Receive an exclusive Take That merchandise bundle, including: - a special gift selected by the band - a limited edition, city specific Take That VIP A4 print, signed by Gary, Howard and Mark - a souvenir Take That VIP Laminate - an exclusive Take That VIP tote bag

- includes top priced floor seated ticket to watch the show* Receive an exclusive Take That merchandise bundle, including: - a special gift selected by the band - a limited edition, city specific Take That VIP A4 print, signed by Gary, Howard and Mark - a souvenir Take That VIP Laminate - an exclusive Take That VIP tote bag Take That Premium tiered seat package £241.95 (including booking fee) - a top priced tiered seated ticket to watch the show* Receive an exclusive Take That merchandise bundle, including; - a special gift selected by the band - a limited edition, city specific Take That VIP A4 print, signed by Gary, Howard and Mark - a souvenir Take That VIP Laminate - an exclusive Take That VIP tote bag. *You will be allocated the best seat from what is available on the site, at the time of booking

- a top priced tiered seated ticket to watch the show* Receive an exclusive Take That merchandise bundle, including; - a special gift selected by the band - a limited edition, city specific Take That VIP A4 print, signed by Gary, Howard and Mark - a souvenir Take That VIP Laminate - an exclusive Take That VIP tote bag. *You will be allocated the best seat from what is available on the site, at the time of booking Other seats: £128.65 / £106.65 / £90.15 / £68.15 (including booking fee)

However, if you're not lucky with tickets this time, then keep your eyes peeled as the band often announces more dates.

