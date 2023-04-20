Take That movie: First-look at the Greatest Days official trailer after the film release date was confirmed

If you've ever been to a Take That concert you'll know it's a gig that - like their 90s hit - you'll Never Forget! And now fans can have the first-look at Take That's Greatest Days movie trailer ahead of it's release.

It feels like it's been forever in the making, but it's been almost three years since Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald announced plans for the movie musical following the success of their West End musical show The Band.

And having recently been confirmed as part of the line-up for the coronation concert (opens in new tab), the boys will be busy this summer for 2023, as they've also got their British Summer Time Hyde Park headline gig in London.

As the time is almost here for a movie that will no doubt bring as much joy to people's faces as the iconic Spice Girls movie Spice World and not forgetting the award-winning Abba-inspired Mamma Mia, we look at all you need to know about the film before you grab your popcorn and go...

Take That's Greatest Days movie (opens in new tab) is being released in UK and ROI cinemas on 16th June 2023, with nationwide live premiere event previews on June 15. Announcing the trailer and the release date, Take That member Howard Donald said, "The film will be hitting cinemas in the UK and the republic of Ireland on the 16th of June."

Lead singer-songwriter Gary Barlow added, "We cannot wait for you to see it on the big screen so give the trailer a watch right now and follow Greatest Days social media for all the latest upcoming and exciting news. See you out there."

The movie follows the story of five best friends who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favorite boy band.

Some Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in a myriad of ways as they reunite to reminisce about their past and discover their future.

Directing the adaptation is Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl), which is written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls). Mike Eley (The Dig) is attached as DoP, Amanda MacArthur (How to Build a Girl) is aboard as production designer and Drew McOnie (Me Before You) is choreographer.

Take That movie trailer

The official Take That movie trailer was release earlier today (20th April) and it gives fans the first-look at the cast in action. Featuring the band's timeless classic hits including; Pray, Everything Changes, Back For Good, Could It Be Magic, A Million Love Songs, Never Forget, Shine, Patience, Rule the World and Greatest Day.

And fans are already singing it's praises.

One fan wrote, "This gave me goosebumps"

Another fan put, "Can't wait to see, a lot of emotion in all its splendor, thanks for sharing this trailer"

And a third fan added, "Omg the film looks amazing makes me think how I felt so excited when I heard take that was getting back together after all them years and going to the first gig."

The Greatest Day film cast

The Greatest Day film cast includes the following actors and actresses; Aisling Bea as Rachel, Alice Lowe, Amaka Okafor, comedian and Strictly (opens in new tab) star Jayde Adams (opens in new tab), Marc Wootton, Matthew McNulty as Stuart. Plus, Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Nandi Sawyers-Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson. While it was announced Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras, and Mervin Noronha would make up the film's fictional boy band.

The cast filmed the principal photography in Clitheroe, Lancashire back in April 2022 before moving to Athens.

Take That Hyde Park

Take That are performing at British Summer Time Hyde Park, London on Saturday July 1st 2023. The gig, which is so far their only UK gig in 2023 - aside from performing at King Charles Coronation (opens in new tab) concert in May. It will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald reunite on stage for a day of celebration. Performing some of their 12 UK number one hits, and some tracks from their eight number one albums, it's a gig not to be missed.

Speaking about the gig when it was announced, Take That said, “We're so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can't wait to see everyone in July."

They will be joined by Irish rockers The Script and the Sugababes.

American Express BST Hyde Park - Take That are available to buy from Ticketmaster (opens in new tab) until they get sold out.

Take That are touring elsewhere, performing two one-off gigs in Finland on 27th June 2023 and Denmark on 7th July 2023.

