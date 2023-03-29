Adele concert 2023: Weekends with Adele tickets and dates

Adele (opens in new tab) has delighted fans with news that she is extending her current Las Vegas residency as fans want to know more about Adele's concert in 2023 with how to buy Weekends with Adele tickets and dates.

The singer-songwriter, who recently won an award for best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for her comeback single Easy on Me - that contained a personal video and was taken from her album 30.

Since it's release, Adele has touched the souls of her fans with new lyrics from the album in its early days of release, having performing Hold On and I Drink Wine from the '30' tracklist during her Oprah appearance and got upset when she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency.

And it looks like Adele is spoiling her fans by announcing she is extending her re-scheduled residency.

Adele, who is mum to son Angelo, nine, is dating boyfriend Rich Paul, simply told fans, "See you soon" as she shared the Ticketmaster link for fans to buy their tickets as we look at all you need to know about the new shows...

Weekends with Adele tickets

Weekends with Adele tickets are not on sale yet but she has launched a pre-sale registration page with Ticketmaster where fans can sign up for a chance to get priority tickets for her shows. The sign-up doesn't guarantee tickets but it gives fans a better chance of securing a pair than those fans who don't sign up.

The website states, "We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist."

By signing up for the access it also reduces the chance of ticket touts buying up tickets and re-selling them on for higher fees.

The site confirmed, "Adele is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets. Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show."

The dates for weekends with Adele are weekends from 16th June to 4th November 2023 - live at the Colosseum, Las Vegas for a total of 34 shows with Adele performing on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, a planned concert film was announced, with filming set to take place during the newly-announced dates.

But one fan has begged for her to continue even after the extended dates, writing, "Adele, wait for me until I finish college, I'm saving so i can afford to buy your ticket I love you."

Some begged for her to extend the tour to other parts of the world.

One fan wrote, "Please, in EUROPE" and another put, "Come to (the rest of the US) USA please I really want to see your world tour please do it here."

16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th June

1st, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th July

4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25, 26th August

1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th September

6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th October

3rd, 4th November

How long is Adele's residency?

Adele's residency has so far ran from 18 Nov 2022 to 25 Mar 2023 and the further six-month extension from June to November 2023 means that Adele's residency in Las Vegas will have run for almost 12-months. The first set of dates comprised of a five-month series of Friday and Saturday night shows.

The residency was originally planned to take place between 21 January and 16 April 2022 but it was delayed on 20 January when Adele announced the postponement of the entire residency, at the time she told fans, "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team have COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele residency salary

Adele reportedly earns $616,446 (£500k) a night for her Las Vegas residency and it's claimed the singer-songwriter was offered $1.2m (£1m) per night to extend her show. The shows have been extended for 34 more dates and if the new salary is true, she would be set to rake in more than $40million (£34m).

