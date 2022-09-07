GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Teen crime thriller A Good Girls Guide to Murder is coming to BBC Three as fans wonder is it based on a true story?

You might be familiar with the book which appeared in Netflix's Heartstopper (opens in new tab) as it's the first book of a bestselling trilogy that is set to hit TV screens in the UK.

Adapted for the BBC from Holly Jackson's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (opens in new tab) by Poppy Cogan (Red Rose, Dangerous Liaisons), this six-part series will be made by Moonage Pictures to air on BBC Three once filming completes in 2023.

We look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - is it based on a true story?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was largely inspired by True Crime and the form in which podcasts/ documentary series' explore these real-life cases. The TV adaptation is set five years ago, when schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But Pippa Fitz-Amobi - our insatiably smart, slightly square heroine - isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pippa from the truth?

Speaking about this latest adaptation, Holly said, "I am beyond thrilled that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has found its perfect home with Moonage Pictures and the BBC. It is a privilege to be working alongside such a talented and creative team who are as invested in the characters and story as I am. I can’t wait to introduce Pip and Ravi to a whole new audience, and to welcome back readers who have missed our partners in crime.”

Meanwhile Poppy Cogan added, "I'm so honoured that Holly Jackson has entrusted me with the adaptation of her hugely popular and brilliant novel. With a relentlessly twisty plot and a cast of funny and idiosyncratic characters, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will take audiences on a thrilling ride into the dark heart of a quintessentially English town. Together with the excellent Moonage Pictures and our team of writers - Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas - I’ve had so much fun bringing the world of the book to life. I can’t wait to see it on BBC Three.”

What can we expect from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder TV adaptation?

Fans of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder can expect some "must-see" television from the upcoming TV adaptation, according to Matthew Read, executive producer for Moonage Pictures, who said, “As soon as we read Holly Jackson’s ruthlessly compelling page-turner, we knew it had all the elements for a piece of must-see television. Pip Fitz-Amobi is a unique protagonist and it’s a huge honour to be working with Poppy Cogan in bringing her adventure to screen.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, added, “Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is inventive, smart, gripping - and absolutely perfect for the screen. It’s with real delight that we’re teaming with Holly, Poppy Cogan and the Moonage Pictures team to bring this remarkable series to BBC Three.”

The cast and further production details are yet to be revealed.

