The Inheritance cast: The stars of the new Channel 5 drama and where you might have seen them before
A new family drama is set to bring chaos as three siblings reel over the unexpected death of their father
Channel 5 has a new drama that is based on a relatable loss that affects most families at one time or another and it's got some familiar faces, as we look at who is in the cast of The Inheritance.
Many people wonder what to say when someone dies, or what to write in a sympathy card. But would you know what to do when a stranger is left all your inheritance?
The drama certainly unfolds when three siblings, Daniel (Robert James-Collier), Sian (Gaynor Faye) and Chloe (Jemima Rooper), are left reeling after the unexpected death of their father Dennis (Larry Lamb). Secrets are exploded, relationships ripped apart, and lives lost as they try desperately to claw back the inheritance that they have lost.
The first episode airs on Channel 5 on Monday, 4th September and sets the scene of the action to come. As they try to make sense of what is happening around them they ask the question, is blood really thicker than water?
Each episode will air the following week, with episode 2 scheduled for 11th September at 9 pm on Channel 5 and so forth until all four episodes have aired.
We take a look at the stars of the show...
The Inheritance cast
The Inheritance cast includes some familiar faces as many viewers will be wondering where they've seen them before;
- Larry Lamb (Gavin and Stacey, EastEnders) plays the role of Dennis, who is the deceased.
- Robert James-Collier (played Liam Connor in Coronation Street, plus he's appeared in Downton Abbey and Ackley Bridge to name but a few) is Dennis' only son. The Chef is preoccupied with needing his inheritance cash to save his struggling restaurant.
- Gaynor Faye (played Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and also Megan Macey in Emmerdale, plus her other TV successes include Fat Friends and The Syndicate) plays Sian - the one who holds the family together but she's struggling after feeling deceived by her father.
- Adil Ray (presenter on Good Morning Britain) plays Chloe's partner Pete.
- Jemima Rooper (starred in The Famous Five when she was younger and more recently The Split, The People We Hate At the Wedding) plays sibling Chloe who has two children.
- Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey and starred as Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond movies) plays Susan, the mysterious woman who has been left the fortunes of Dennis' full inheritance and turned up to his will reading, despite none of the family knowing who she is or having ever seen her before.
They are joined by Rory Fleck Burne, Pauline McLynn, Kevin Harvey, Risteard Cooper, Kevin Whately and Rocco Cheetham Karcz.
The three siblings are stunned when their father leaves everything in his will to a mystery woman and they embark on a dangerous journey to figure out whether this death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was in fact murder.
And fans are delighted with the line-up. One wrote, "Amazing cast" while another fan begged, "Please make this available in the US!!!!"
Other dramas you might like to watch include recap of Screw series 1, or new dramas The Woman in the Wall or the Annika TV series.
