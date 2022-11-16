Disney Strange World: Release date, where to watch and what it's about

Disney fans are in for a real treat with the upcoming new action-packed film that will leave them asking Where can I watch Disney Strange World? As we look at its release date, where to watch and what it's about..

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Whether you love Sir David Attenborough's Frozen Planet II (opens in new tab) series or just have a sense of adventure you want to tap in to, we look at all you need to know ahead of the upcoming film release...

Disney Strange World is being released in the cinemas on 23rd November 2022 which is thanksgiving in America. Fans can already pre-book tickets to see the show at their local participating cinema. You can also see the movie in real 3D in cinemas that have the capabilities.

Where can I watch Strange World Disney?

You can watch Strange World Disney in Cinemas from Wednesday, November 23. The movie will also be coming to Disney+ along with other films (opens in new tab) so subscribers to the channel will be able to watch the movie in full when it releases. Until then you can watch the cast in action in the official trailer below...

What is Strange World about on Disney?

Strange World on Disney is a Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure that introduces viewers to a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

