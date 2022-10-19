The School for Good and Evil on Netflix: Reviews, release date and time

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Two best friends are kidnapped and taken to a mysterious school - in trying to make their way home, their friendship is tested like never before.

For fans of epic fantasy and a stellar cast bringing a great story to life, Netflix has delivered The School for Good and Evil. The tale follows two best friends sent to an elite academy responsible for training the heroes and villains of future fairy tales. It has been brought to screens by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and written by David Magee - the cast is just as exciting as the plot. With such an exciting premise, there are high hopes the film will deliver for those excited to watch it. Read on to find out what the critics are saying about the highly anticipated movie, and exactly which date and time it can be seen.

The School for Good and Evil: Reviews

The critics do not appear to be huge fans of The School for Good and Evil. However, the audience are enjoying the film according to early reviews.

Ian Sandwell from Digital Spy (opens in new tab) offered the film 2 out of 5, saying “The School for Good and Evil is an exposition-heavy two hours-plus of set-up, intended to lay the foundations for the inevitable sequels, that forgets to be a compelling movie in its own right”.

John Nugent from Empire (opens in new tab) was especially unimpressed, offering the film only 1 star. Without holding back, he said “It’s genuinely hard to find redeeming features. Some of the acting is more befitting of a bad panto. The CGI is often ugly. The visuals are a chaotic mish-mash of styles. The dialogue is cacklingly cheesy. The magic is simultaneously over-explained and ill-defined. The make-up equates facial disfigurement with moral wickedness. The runtime is, unforgivably, two-and-a-half hours”.

However, the film currently holds an 86% audience score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). One audience member wrote “this movie was absolutely wonderful you didn't even notice the length. It was NOT boring, it had great plot twists and an amazing cast. I am mad that I watched it when it came out, because now I have to wait so long for the second one”.

Another added “I've been waiting to see this movie for months and it did not disappoint. It was better than I expected and I expected it to be amazing - I highly recommend it. I might have to read the book series if they don't make a sequel, and it was very nice to see some of my favourite actors in another movie”.

The School for Good and Evil will be released on Netflix on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at 8am in the UK.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) about the film, director Paul Feig said “I'm always looking for female friendship stories – those are my favourite movies to make - and I've also always wanted to create a world, and I've never really had a chance to do that. I got to scratch the surface of it with Ghostbusters, but that was still our world. So this just had everything I wanted”.

He added “I think it so speaks to the way that the world is right now. Somehow we've gotten into this very divided place where you're either on my side or you're against me, and you're terrible and I'm good. It was really inspiring and I won't say easy, but we fed off the creativity of what's happening in this world, and with the hopes that we can, through the world of fantasy, make our statement on that”.

What age is The School for Good and Evil movie for?

The School for Good and Evil is rated PG-13, meaning it may be unsuitable for those under the age of 13. It was given this age rating due to occasional scenes depicting violence, and some frightening images.

According to the BFI (opens in new tab), a PG-13 rating is the US equivalent of a UK 12A. It was introduced in 1984 after concerns PG-rated films such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Gremlins, were too violent for younger audiences and warranted a classification of their own. Therefore PG-13 is stronger than PG, with parents advised films carrying that rating could be unsuitable for those under thirteen.

The School for Good and Evil: Plot

The official synopsis of The School for Good and Evil reads "In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie and Agatha, share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.

One night under a blood-red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil – where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso, and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey.

As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch, Captain Hook, and King Arthur wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster, only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny.

But when a dark and dangerous figure with mysterious ties to Sophie re-emerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely – the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real-life fairytale first".

The School for Good and Evil: Cast

Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack, Spiderman: Maximum Venom) as Agatha

(Andi Mack, Spiderman: Maximum Venom) as Agatha Sophia Anne Caruso (Strangers, Evil) as Sophie

(Strangers, Evil) as Sophie Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Prof. Emma Anemone

(Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Prof. Emma Anemone Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) as Prof. Clarissa Dovey

(Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) as Prof. Clarissa Dovey Charlize Theron (Mad Max, Tully) as Lady Leonora Lesso

(Mad Max, Tully) as Lady Leonora Lesso Lawrence Fishburne (Apocalypse Now, John Wick) as the School Master

Jamie Flatters (The Forgotten Battle, Black Dog) as Tedros

Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as Rafal/Rhian

Cate Blanchett (The Aviator, Blue Jasmine) as the narrator/voice of the Storian

Patti LuPone (Hollywood, Penny Dreadful) as Mrs. Deauville

Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool) as Stefan

Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls World Tour) as Honora

Earl Cave (Born to Kill, The End of The F***ing World) as Hort

Freya Theodora Parks (Here We Go) as Hester

Demi Isaac Oviawe (The Young Offenders) as Anadil

Mark Heap (Benidorm, Friday Night Dinner) as Professor Bilious Manley

Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso who play Agatha and Sophie, spoke to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab) about creating chemistry for their on-screen characters. Wylie said "Through spending time together on and off set, we just grew a natural friendship which helped translate on-screen." Caruso added "I met Sofia first via Zoom and, even over a call, I knew her and I would make great friends. She lit up my laptop screen with a beautiful presence and she brought that light with her to set every day. We worked so closely and, over the course of months of shooting, I got to understand her goofy sense of humour and, to be honest, I didn’t have to invent chemistry... it was just there".

They also spoke about what surprised them during filming, with Wylie saying "How practical everything was. Like the sets were made to be used and interacted with. The details put into each one were also so incredible. I wish a separate movie could be made just to show the sets fully". Caruso weighed in on the set by adding "In pre-production, I got to see the sets being built and a lot of the imagery of what the final product would look like. I knew how much detail and artistry was going into them, but, when I saw the final product, my jaw truly dropped. Once I was in the scene acting and playing out the story, I was truly transported. I’ve never worked on a set this beautifully built."

