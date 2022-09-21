How did Jeffrey Dahmer get caught? The true story from Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering how Jeffrey Dahmer got caught? Here's everything that went down when the police finally caught up with the notorious murderer.

The new Netflix true-crime dramatisation is shocking viewers, and this is unsurprising. Evan Peters takes on the chilling role of Jeffrey Dahmer, whose murder and torture spree went unchecked for 13 years. Despite many encounters with the police in relation to other crimes, and multiple complaints from neighbours about his peculiar behaviour, he was never properly investigated until the final incident that revealed what he’d done. Now, series co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, are ensuring the victims’ side of the story is being told through Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (opens in new tab) - allowing the trauma and devastation caused to them and their families, to be seen by those watching at home. The series is raising many questions for viewers, including exactly how Jeffrey Dahmer got caught. Read on for answers to that, and other burning questions.

The name is synonymous with computer virus prevention software, but what about the man who invented it? We have the lowdown on what happened to John McAfee (opens in new tab) - the man whose mysterious death caused shockwaves. His wife is still alive, but where is Janice McAffee now (opens in new tab) as she makes worrying claims about her wellbeing - Netflix documentary Running with the Devil: The wild world of John McAfee delves into the couple’s colourful lives. The streamer also invites viewers to look inside The World's Toughest Prisons (opens in new tab). The all-access unseen look into notorious penitentiaries around the world is back for season 6.

How did Jeffrey Dahmer get caught?

Jeffrey Dahmer was caught when one of his victims managed to escape, and was able to inform police that he thought he was about to be seriously harmed. This prompted police to visit Dahmer’s residence and conduct a search.

On the night of July 22, 1991, 32-year-old Tracy Edwards met Dahmer in a bar, where he agreed to return to Dahmer’s apartment and pose for nude pictures, in exchange for $100. Once inside the apartment Dahmer handcuffed Edwards, and told him he intended to eat his heart. Noting the foul smell emanating from every room, and boxes of hydrochloric acid littering the floor, Edwards realised the severe threat to his life. He managed to convince Dahmer to take the handcuffs off - when one hand was freed, he punched Dahmer in the face and ran for his life.

At 11:30 p.m. on July 22, Edwards came across two policemen while fleeing the apartment, who noted his handcuffed hand and inquired about his welfare. Edwards quickly relayed the story to the officers, and they asked if he’d accompany them to Dahmer’s flat for questioning - Edwards agreed. Back at Dahmer’s apartment, one of the officers noticed a large knife beneath his bed, and searched some nearby drawers. Inside were many Polaroids depicting human bodies in various stages of dismemberment. While the officers waited for backup, a severed head was discovered in the refrigerator. Dahmer was arrested, and his remaining grisly crimes uncovered.

How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill?

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He was convicted of 15 of the 16 murders he was initially tried for, and sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 17, 1992. A further life term was later added for a homicide found to be committed in Ohio in 1978.

Following his trial and conviction, Dahmer is recorded to have said “I know society will never be able to forgive me. I know the families of the victims will never be able to forgive me for what I have done. I promise I will pray each day to ask for their forgiveness when the hurt goes away, if ever. I have seen their tears, and if I could give my life right now to bring their loved ones back, I would do it”.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where did Jeffrey Dahmer live?

Jeffrrey Dahmer was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His first murder took place when he was living in Ohio during university, before moving to live with his grandmother in West Allis, Wisconsin. He later settled at North 25th Street in Milwaukee - where the majority of his murders took place.

While living with his grandmother, Dahmer murdered 5 people, and a further 11 at his North 25th Street residence in Milwaukee. This is how he came to be known as the Milwaukee Cannibal and the Milwaukee Monster.

He was careful to choose victims on the edge of society - often those with criminal backgrounds, or in minority groups - his victims were often black and homosexual. Their disappearances were less noticeable, and allowed Dahmer to keep infiltrating the groups to take more victims. He used promises of money and sex to lure them to his apartment, where he would later brutally murder them and keep Polaroids and souvenirs from the murders.

Molly Ringwald as Jeffrey's mother Shari and Richard Jenkins as Jeffrey's father Lionel Dahmer in episode 104 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Image credit: Netflix)

Joyce Dahmer: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer's mother?

Joyce Dahmer died of breast cancer in 2000, at the age of 64. Following her son’s conviction, she moved to Fresno, California, where she worked with HIV and AIDS patients when the disease was in the early stages of emerging.

According to All That’s Interesting (opens in new tab), Jeffrey Dahmer’s father Lionel, suggested that Joyce was an unfit mother, who had taken prescription drugs while pregnant. He asserted she was mentally unstable after giving birth. He also accused Joyce of being a hypochondriac and germaphobe, who spent hours away from, and refused to touch her son. He placed much of the blame for Dahmer’s future actions at her feet.

Jeffrey Dahmer as an infant with his mother, Joyce Dahmer, 1960 pic.twitter.com/KCIdNRGr60May 26, 2021 See more

Joyce later refuted all his claims, saying she could think of nothing that happened in her son’s childhood that contributed to his actions. She did not think it was anything that she had done, saying he had always been very much loved. After his trial, she said “I still love my son. I’ve never stopped loving my son. He was a beautiful baby. He was a wonderful child. He has always been loved”.

A psychiatrist involved in the case backed up Joyce’s claims that her son had a stable childhood. Forensic psychiatrist Carl Wahlstrom interviewed and evaluated Dahmer, providing witness statements at his trial. He reported Dahmer had only good things to say about his mother, stating “He said he had very loving parents. [And] that blaming [his] parents for these issues was completely off the mark”.

Further proving that she wasn’t the germaphobe her husband made her out to be, Joyce continued her charitable work until her death. Her friends and colleagues argued that she should be remembered for the good she had done, not for her son’s legacy. Julie Mastro, executive director of the HIV community centre where Joyce worked, said “She was enthusiastic, and she was compassionate, and she turned her own tragedy into being able to have a great deal of empathy for people with HIV”.

Did Dahmer have any siblings?

Jeffrey Dahmer had one brother named David. He chose to change his identity and live anonymously when his brother’s crimes were revealed.

Jeffrey was actually given the responsibility of choosing his brother’s name, and there was a 4-year age gap between the two. Shortly after graduating from the University of Cincinnati, David Dahmer learned what his brother had done. Immediately taking a new identity, he has never been seen or heard from since.

