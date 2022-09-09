Is The Good Nurse on Netflix and is it based on a true story?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As The Good Nurse is set to be released fans are wondering is it on Netflix and is it based on a true story?

Suspicious that her colleague Charlie (played by Academy Award Winning actor Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse Amy (Acadamy Award winning actress Jessica Chastain (opens in new tab)) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller.

As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming film drama...

Is The Good Nurse on Netflix?

The Good Nurse is on Netflix from 11th September. The film running time is two hours and one minute. According to the synopsis nurse Amy Loughren is shocked when Charlie Cullen, one of her colleagues, is found responsible for the murder of dozens of patients over a period of sixteen years, across two states and nine hospitals, without being charged.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is the Good Nurse based on a true story?

Yes, The Good Nurse is a gripping thriller based on the true story of Charles Cullen - an American serial killer who confessed to murdering up to 40 patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse in New Jersey.

At the time of his arrest Cullen was ordered to be restrained and gagged and on March 2, 2006, he was sentenced to eleven consecutive life sentences by Judge Armstrong in New Jersey, and he is not eligible for parole until 2388.

He is currently being held at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

The screenplay was written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and adapted from the book, The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder (opens in new tab), by Charles Graeber.

The Good Nurse is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

The Good Nurse plot

The Good Nurse follows Amy (Jessica Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives when Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Good Nurse trailer

You can watch the official trailer for The Good Nurse below. It was released on September 7 and fans are already excited about watching the movie. One fan wrote, "Hands down this is going to be a brilliant film. Casting, background music, plot everything is extraordinary. Eddie and Jessica together wow.! So excited"

Another fan put, "I’m in for anything with Jessica Chastain; she’s a damn good actor."

And a third fan added, "I am obsessed with this trailer, the way the beginning and ending tie together, the suddenly different context of their meeting "I hope you guys can hear me he is walking in right now". Gives me CHILLS."

