Valentine’s Day movies: 25 romantic films you can stream now

Romance and laughter are guarenteed in these Valentine’s Day movies both old and new.

It’s a day dedicated to L-O-V-E and the joy that comes with it. And cinema is certainly one industry that has capitalised on that big fuzzy feeling, presenting us with romantic ideas and hopeful tales that we can’t help but be sucked in by. Regardless of our relationship status.

Everyone's got their favourite go-to Rom Com, be it a Richard Curtis classic or a bad block-busting tearjerker. And we've compiled the best of the best available to stream on the night.

25 best Valentine’s Day movies to stream online:

1. The Notebook

Netflix, Amazon Prime | Age rating: 12+

It’s the romantic tearjerker that made megastars out of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. And gained a worldwide dedicated fan base who can still perfectly recite many of the film’s famous quotes including “If you’re a bird, i’m a bird.” So whether it’s your first or 300th viewing, we recommend The Notebook as essential Valentine’s Day viewing. With a side of Kleenex tissues of course.

Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, it follows Allie Nelson (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) whose paths first cross as teenagers during a hot 1940s South Carolina summer. Their love story (recorded in a notebook) is read aloud by an elderly gentleman (James Garner) to a fellow nursing home resident (Gena Rowlands). With the pair’s own attachment to the piece becoming clear as the movie goes on…

It received mixed reviews when it came out in 2004. Film critic Roger Elbert gave it a solid 3 and a half out of 5 stars, stating: “The performances are suited to the material, respecting the passion at the beginning and the sentiment at the end, but not pushing too hard.”

2. Notting Hill

Netflix, Britbox, Amazon Prime (rental fee) | Age rating: 15+

What do you get when an international movie star meets a London book shop owner? A girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her – or so the famous line goes. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant are at their rom-com best in this adored Richard Curtis film, that’s aided by a strong supporting British cast and a memorable movie soundtrack.

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is just your average London guy living an average London life in Notting Hill. Until American film star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) wanders into his quaint travel bookshop one day and turns his world upside down.

Observer film critic Andrew Sarris said “The ending is happy and ironic in equal measure, but most of the fun is just getting there with the right chemistry and compatibility.” It boasts an impressive 83% rating on Rotten Tomaties, with Houston Chronicle reporter Jeff Millar summing it up best as “an exceptionally guy-friendly chick flick.”

3. Valentine’s Day

NowTV, Amazon Prime (rental fee) | Age rating: PG-13

An obvious contender on our Valentine’s Day movies list. Produced and directed by American’s answer to the Brit’s Richard Curtis, Gary Marshall’s homage to the big romantic day contains a stellar Hollywood cast. Think Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher, Patrick Dempsey, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Swift.

In a similar format to Love Actually, it follows a group of characters in mini episodes all experiencing love troubles on Valentine’s Day. From a proposal that’s rejected hours later, to a teacher unknowingly in love with a married man and a US Army captain flying back especially to surprise someone for the big day.

Sadly, this wasn’t a film that went down well with the critics. But audiences love it for the cast and interwoven love-themed storylines. Film critic Anna Smith from Metro said: Valentine’s Day is so transparent and ruthless in its intentions, it forgets to pause and consider what romance is really about and it’s not about trying to be the new Love Actually.”

4. Romeo + Juliet

Amazon Prime , Disney+ | Age rating: PG-13

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers is a 90’s cult classic that lead to millions of teens across the globe falling in love with a young Leonardo DiCaprio (pre-Titanic fame). It’s also worth a watch for the famous fish tank scene, that’s accompanied by Des’ree’s 1996 hit I’m Kissing You.

Not exactly the most upbeat of Valentine’s Day movies, this cinematic version stays true to the original (and tragic) Shakespearean plot. However Luhrmann flips the setting to contemporary America, representing the Montagues and Capulets as warring mafia groups equipped with guns (not swords).

American film critic James Berardinelli of ReelThoughts gave the film 3 out of 4 stars: “Ultimately, no matter how many innovative and unconventional flourishes it applies, the success of any adaptation of a Shakespeare play is determined by two factors: the competence of the director and the ability of the main cast members. Luhrmann, Danes, and DiCaprio place this Romeo and Juliet in capable hands.”

5. Bridget Jones’ Diary

Britbox, Amazon Prime (rental fee) | Age rating: 15+

Big knickers and even bigger romance problems. Bridget Jones is one of cinema’s best-loved heroines. And of course, who can forget the iconic fight scene between two of Britain’s dashing bachelors – actors Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. The original proved such a hit in 2001 that it led to a sequel and a long overdue third film – Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016).

The film is adapted from the column turned book series by author Helen Fielding. And Austen fans will notably pick up on the plot being a modern version of Pride and Prejudice. January 1st marks a new year of resolutions for 30-year-old Bridget who makes it her mission to bag a ‘nice sensible boyfriend’. But plans go awry when she strikes up a romance with boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and an unexpected suitor throws his hat into the ring for Bridget’s afffections.

It received a respectable 79% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Film4 critic Anna Smith summarises it best as “a cheerfully frothy romantic comedy that benefits from sharp writing, lively performances and touching characterisation.”

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Amazon Prime | Age rating: 15+

This frothy and fun romantic comedy is a must-watch in our Valentine’s Day films round-up. It stars The Office US‘s Steve Carrell and actress Julianne Moore alongside La La Land partnership Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. With the latter recreating the iconic Dirty Dancing lift scene.

On an otherwise normal date night out, Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell) learns that his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Blindsided and a little lost on where to turn next, he bumps into Jacob (Ryan Gosling) in a sleek LA bar. And the serial womaniser shares with Cal his pulling moves, soon transforming Cal into a hit with the ladies. But is this new Cal who he really wants to be?

Film critic Roger Ebert gave it 3 out of 5 stars, calling it a “sweet romantic comedy about good-hearted people.” “At the end, after as many strands have been brought together as seems possible, I felt an undeniable satisfaction,” he adds. This no doubt explains the 78% audience rating on RottenTomatoes.com.

7. When Harry Met Sally

Amazon Prime | Age rating: 15+

Famous for the Meg Ryan orgasm scene alone. This Nora Ephron directed rom-com boasts a great cast, sharp writing and the ultimate romantic movie backdrop: New York. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a man and a woman navigating relationships and the dating scene before the penny finally drops…

Sally Allbright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) meet as graduates at the University of Chicago and buddy up together on a car journey to New York where they’ll begin their post-grad lifes. Far from a friendly road trip, the two part and don’t stay in touch. But sure enough, their paths cross again some time later and it seems their initial impressions of each other were ill-judged with the two going on to become firm friends and maybe more.

The 1989 movie has garnered rave reviews from critics. Kate Muir of the Times hailed it as “Quite possibly the greatest romantic comedy since Some Like It Hot.” Whilst the Hollywood Reporter stated: “When Harry Met Sally is a beautiful, brainy, touching and lilting romantic comedy that should touch the heartstrings of lovers and those yearning to be in love everywhere.” No wonder it’s been voted one of the best Valentine’s Day movies.

8. Dirty Dancing

Netflix, Amazon Prime | Age rating: 12+

She carried a watermelon and found true love. Dirty Dancing is an iconic coming of age romance film that thrust Patrick Swayze into the limelight and no doubt led to a surge in dance class sign ups when released in 1987. One that’s surprisingly stood the test of time – it’s Oscar-winning track (I’ve Had) the Time of my Life remains a wedding song favourite today.

18-year-old Frances Houseman (Jennifer Grey) – better known as Baby – journeys to family holiday resort Kellerman’s for a 1963 summer of fun with her mum, dad and older sister Lisa. In between the magic shows and other such guest activites, Baby finds herself befriending a number of the resort staff, including dance teacher Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). And the two certainly get to know each other more intimately when an unfortunate event leads Baby no other choice but to team up as his dance partner.

Film critic Caroline Westbrook of Empire Magazine gave it 4 out of 5 stars: “Endlessly quotable, strangely fascinating and immensely charming, there’s a reason that this retains an evergreen appeal. And it takes a hard heart not to grin at the final, euphoric dance number.”

9. P.S, I Love You

Netflix | Age rating: 12+

Another tearjerker that ranks highly in our Valentine’s Day movies list is P.S, I Love You and it’s bittersweet tale of love. It was a breakout role for Scottish actor Gerard Butler (who interestingly plays an Irishman in the film). Plus Pheobe from Friends (aka Lisa Kudrow) is a much welcome addition to the rom com cast.

Adapted from the popular book of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. Newly widowed Holly (Hillary Swank) is still dealing with the devastating after-effects of losing husband Gerry (Gerard Butler). But luckily the cheeky Irishman has planned ahead and pre-written a year’s worth of letters for his wife, containing handy tips and activities to help guide her through her grief. One such adventure takes her to Ireland – where the two first met – and proves as a reminder that life does go on after tragedy.

P.S, I Love You was universally panned by critics but was a hit at the box office – grossing $156.8 million worldwide from a $30 million budget. This certainly explains why it’s got a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 25%. But an audience score of 80%.

10. Pretty Woman

Amazon Prime, Disney +| Age rating: 15+

A romantic rags to riches fairytale given the Hollywood treatment. For many Rom-Com fans this is one of the best Valentine’s Day movies to binge on the big day. Julia Roberts became a household name after starring alongside screen favourite Richard Gere. And it’s safe to say, her enviable film wardobe (the red Opera gown!) helped showcase her for the star she is today.

Two worlds collide in Pretty Woman when businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) meets prostitute Vivian (Julia Roberts). After taking a friendly shine to her on their first night together, Edward offers Vivian a 2 week professional contract to accompany him whilst in Beverly Hills for business. But sure enough the lines between their professional and personal relationship start to blur. And the unlikely pairing realise there’s plenty of real-world issues to overcome if they want to make the love leap.

Pretty Woman was a bit hit and miss amongst critics at the time. But Roger Ebert gave it a healthy 3.5 stars: “There could indeed be, I suppose, an entirely different movie made from the same material – a more realistic film, in which the cold economic realities of the lives of both characters would make it unlikely they could stay together. And, for that matter, a final scene involving a limousine, a fire escape and some flowers is awkward and feels tacked on. But by the end of the movie I was happy to have it close as it does.”

11. Moulin Rouge

Disney +, Amazon Prime | Age Rating: 12+

The second of our Baz Luhrmann recommended Valentine’s Day movies. This is an oh-so-romantic musical filled with many a love song, with a bit of kitsch, sparkle and can-can thrown in. And if there’s one line to take away from this cinema spectacular it’s this one: “The greatest thign you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.”

Dashing young English writer Christian (Ewan McGregor) journeys to Paris during the Bohemian revolution of 1899. And within days finds himself work, helping to write a musical intended for the world famous Moulin Rouge. It’s here where he meets the club’s brightest star and in-demand courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman) and what follows is a story of love, jealousy, heartbreak, joy and madness.

“A love-it-or-hate-it experience, Moulin Rouge is all style, all giddy, over-the-top spectacle. But it’s also daring in its vision and wildly original,” says RottenTomatoes.com, who gave it a 76% rating.

12. Dear John

Netflix, Amazon Prime | Age rating: 12+

Another Nicholas Sparks penned romance. Dear John is an American romance war film that sees lovers separated and their relationship put to the test. Channing Tatum debuts a softer side in this role alongside Mean Girls and Mamma Mia‘s Amanda Seyfried.

When John Tyree (Channing Tatum) meets college student Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) it marks the start of a long seven-year relationship. Up and down at times, it’s ultimately tested by John’s career in the military. As he spends periods of time away overseas as a soldier in often dangerous and deadly locations. The only way the two can stay in touch? Letters and beautifully written ones at that.

This one proved to be more of a hit with the audience than the critics. And we do agree that it’s one where you can guess the ending within the first five minutes. But there’s plenty of romance scenes worth staying tuned for. Of the cast, Evening Standard film critic Derek Malcolm states: “Tatum makes what use he can of his two expressions, Seyfried does her best to perk things up and much the best performer is Richard Jenkins…”

13. Sleepless in Seattle

Amazon Prime | Age rating: PG

What do you get when you put together two of America’s greatest rom com stars? One of the greatest Valentine’s Day movies of all time of course. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are at their romantic best in this 90s films that’s still loved by many today.

Newly widowed Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son Jonah. A sly young matchmaker, Sam calls into the local radio station with a request to help find his sad dad a new wife. And after some encouragement Sam takes to the airwaves to share his own feelings. It’s enough to make engaged listener and journalist Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) fall for him. And she goes out of her way to meet the man on the phone, culminating in a romantic meeting on Valentine’s Day itself.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave this a 4 out of 5 star review: “A movie to which director and co-writer Nora Ephron brought her terrific flair, wit and nous, although she propagates the terrifying fallacy that a widower makes a wonderful romantic catch.”

14. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Netflix | Age rating: 12+

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson prove to be quite the match in this lighthearted and hilarious romance with a twist. Showcasing all the usual dating no-no’s and tricks in the book, this became an instant favourite with fans when released in 2003.

Magazine journalist and advice columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) has an inspired idea for her next feature: a how-to piece in reverse informing women of the dating don’ts that scare men away. Given the sign off by her boss, Andie just has to secure the perfect man for her experiment. Enter sports agent Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey), a confident chap with his own mission to prove. And when the two collide – disaster and comedy ensues.

Full of cliches – it’s no surprise that How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days was scathed by critics. Rotten Tomatoes might even be considered generous giving this a 42% rating. Yet despite this, audiences seemed to love it, with the film grossing over $105 million in the US and $71,558,068 internationally.

15. My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Amazon Prime | Age rating: PG-13

A Greek woman’s hilarious take on her community and overbearing, over-populated family. My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a must-watch movie that tells of an unlikely relationship between Toula and her non-Greek fiance (aka Aidan from Sex and the City).

30-year-old Toula Portokalos is unmarried, unmotivated and still working in her family’s Greek restaurant when she decides one day that enough is enough. Upon retraining as a travel agent at her aunt’s company, she meets and falls in love with high-school teacher Ian Miller (John Corbett). But there’s just one problem: he’s not Greek and her family definitely don’t want to know about it.

Critics enjoyed this over-the-top movie come soap opera. Empire Magazine’s Anna Smith called it “the kind of romantic comedy you wish you saw more often.” Whilst BBC film critic Jamie Russell adds:” This will have all non-Greeks in the audience wishing they could lay claim to some Mediterranean heritage.”

16. 27 Dresses

Disney +, Amazon Prime | Age rating: PG-13

Fresh off the back of her Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up fame. Katherine Heigl made this charming rom-com about what it’s like to always, always, ALWAYS be a bridesmaid but never the bride. Until…

Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) has been a birdesmaid 27 times, but is yet to find her happily ever after. The personal assistant has harboured a crush on her boss George (Edward Burns) for years. But just as she plucks up the courage to tell him, her younger sister arrives in town and sweeps him off his feet instead. It’s not long till the two are engaged and Jane – a big wedding junkie – finds herself planning the nuptials to the man she loves. The only thing that could possibly make things worse is the arrival of handsome wedding announcements reporter Kevin Doyle (James Marsden) who sees Jane’s story as a scoop which will help him get ahead at work.

It wasn’t a firm favourite with the critics. But the relatively low-budget film ($30 million) grossed a pretty $162.6 million wordlwide.

Though Cath Clarke of The Guardian praised Heigl’s “knack for light comedy, and an easy good grace,” she felt the script “fails to find satire on the can’t-miss territory of the Manhattan wedding circuit”. What a maddening waste of Katherine Heigl this insipid romantic comedy is,” she concluded.

17. Four Weddings and a Funeral

Amazon Prime | Age Rating: 15+

The hit that made Hugh Grant’s career and cemented Richard Curtis’s standing as Britain’s best screenwriter. Four Weddings and a Funeral is a delightful rom-com that was so successful – it became the top-grossing British film in history at that time. We’ve crowned it a must-watch in our Valentine’s Day movies round-up because it features not just romantic love, but love lost and unrequited too.

The film follows unlucky-in-love Charles (Hugh Grant) and his friends on the wedding circuit one year. During the first nuptials, he meets attractive American Carrie (Andie MacDowell) and the two share a magical night together. However, Charle’s hopes are dashed when she returns to the states with the intention of never seeing her again. A few more nuptials and (one funeral later) their paths unexpectedly cross again. But could they ever have a future together?

It’s a cult classic that critic Roger Ebert gave 3 and a half stars to. “By the end of the movie, you find yourself reacting to the weddings, and the funeral, almost as you do at real events involving people you didn’t know very well, but liked, and wanted to know better,” he raved.

18. The Proposal

Amazon Prime | Age rating: 12

Canada’s creme-de-la-creme of acting talent head up The Proposal. Sandra Bollock and Ryan Reynolds are on comedy form as two employees that get caught up in a risky and romantic plot.

Book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) faces losing it all when she’s slapped with a deportation notice to send her back to Canada. Not willing to give her life up, she comes up with a plan to solve her situation, roping in her assistant Andrew Pazton (Ryan Reynolds) and announcing their whirlwind engagement. Though begrudgingly on-board, Andrew has a few conditions to the proposal, including a meet and greet with his family.

It’s conventional and light but in no-way groundbreaking or worthy of awards. The Independent Critic Richard Propes was one of a rare few to give this film a good write-up: “Despite borrowing virtually eery rom-com plot device, screenwriter Pete Chiarelli keeps the dialogue crisp and witty.”

19. Pride and Prejudice

Netflix | Age rating: U

It’s a truth universally acknowleged that Jane Austen’s classic novel is one of the most romantic of all time. So of course the film adaptation makes for perfect viewing this Valentine’s Day. Keira Knightley takes on the role of protagonist and hero Elizabeth Bennet. Whilst Matthew MacFadyen tackles Mr Darcy – an undoubtedly hard task to follow in Colin Firth’s famous footsteps.

Set in Regency England where marriage and class is key. Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), the second of five sisters and her family’s matchmaking obsession to marry all off to respectable suitors. Luck appears to be on their side when the eligible and wealthy Mr Bingley arrives in town with his best friend Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). But first impressions of the latter are less than favourable after an initial exchange with Elizabeth. As the story develops and other bachelors present themselves to the family, Elizabeth comes to question her previously held judgement though. And thankfully there’s a happy ending.

This particular adaptation seemed to fair well with critics. With Rotten Tomatoes giving it a highly flattering 86% rating. “Sure, it’s another adaptation of cinema’s fave Jane Austen novel, but key performances and a modern filmmaking sensibility make this familiar period piece fresh and enjoyable,” their summary reads.

20. Serendipity

Netflix | Age Rating: PG-13

Whether you believe in fate or not – this rom com is a totally charming flick that stars a very young (and beautiful) Kate Beckinsale. There’s also great cameos from Mr Selfridge‘s Jeremy Piven and Sex and the City‘s Aidan and Natasha (aka John Corbett and Bridget Moynahan). And if that’s not enough to win you over it’s sets in a stunning snowy New York during the Christmas season.

Serendipity: “The occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.” It’s a case of love at first sight for Johnathon (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckingsale) when their paths cross in Bloomingdale’s during their Christmas shopping sprees. But there’s just one hitch – they’re both with someone else. Sara, a frim believer in fate, puts a message out into the universe to see if they should really be together. But it appears to be a case of right thing at the wrong time and the two go back to their normal lives – until 10 years later fate steps in to lend a hand and lesson in love.

Though the experts at Rotten Tomatoes give this a poor 59%, the audience certainly seemed to be fans giving this an 89%. Empire Magazine’s William Thomas says: “There’s nothing special or remarkable, but it’s amiable and entertaining enough to make you forget that it’s directed by the same man who brought the world Town And Country.”

21. Me Before You

Netflix | Age rating: PG-13

Jojo Moyes’ best-selling novel got given the cinema treatment in 2016. Funny, teary, sweet and heart-breaking all in one, it’s a story that will stay with you long after it’s finished on the screen. A perfect pick for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Louisa ‘Lou’ Clark (Emilia Clarke) swaps her cafe job for a carer role. As part of a career move to help her family make ends meet. Cheery and bubbly by nature, she finds she has her work cut out for her with Will Traynor (Sam Claflin) – the wealthy young banker left paralyzed after a biking accident two years prior. Despite an initial clash of personalities, the two soon learn to get along with each snd even become friends. With Will’s cynical outlook on life shifting thanks to Louisa and her mission to make him see life is worth living. But are her efforts enough?

Sadly, this movie was ripped apart by film critics. And whilst Rotten Tomatoes praises the leading stars’ performances they deem it not enough “to compensate for its clumsy treatment of a sensitive subject”. Despite this the low budget film ($20 million) did well financially, taking in $208.3 million in total worldwide.

22. Love, Rosie

Amazon Prime | Age rating: 15+

British actor Sam Claflin plays the leading guy again in this delightful book-to-screen rom-com. Based on the novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, it’s headed up by Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and tells a tale of childhood friends and their decades-long relationship. A more modern romantic pick on our Valentine’s Day movies round-up.

Since the age of 5, Rosie Dunne (Lily Collins) and Alex Stewart (Sam Claflin) have been the best of friends. And as they grown up, the two find themselves leaning on each other though everything – from grief and break-ups to children and single parent life. But a change in location for one of them brings a new strain to the friendship. Can they work together to get past the obstacles and find the relationship they were always destined to have?

Roger Ebert didn’t exactly hold back in his criticism of the film: “Love, Rosie is one of those annoying movies in which everything would be just fine if the two central characters had a simple conversation that cleared up all their misunderstandings. But then, there would be no movie – although, in retrospect, that might not be such a bad thing.” Whilst it does feature a few of the usual genre cliches, audience members generally liked it giving it a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

23. One Day

Netflix | Age rating: 15+

We have to warn you, this is one of those Valentine’s Day movies that will require a few tissues. Anne Hathaway helps bring the best-selling book by David Nicholl’s to life. And whilst her Scottish accent at times might not be pitch perfect, her performance is otherwise seamless.

The date is July 15, 1988 and two college graduates Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) first lay eyes on each other. After a very brief one-night fling, the two decide they’re better off as buddies. And what follows between the two is a lifelong friendship that’s both cosy and chaotic at times – checking in with the two and where they’re at in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

It’s never easy to impress book lovers with a page to screen adaptation and this one received mixed reviews at the box office. Never-the-less Time Out’s Dave Calhoun gave it a decent rating. “The film might make the book look less astute and interesting than it is, but it still has an undeniable emotional wallop by its close,” he wrote.

24. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix | Age rating: 12+

Streaming giant Netflix have taken on the romance genre in recent years. And To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is one original that went down a treat with viewers. So much so that a second and third film followed suit. A sweet coming-of-age love story that will take you back to your teens. This is a top pick in our Valentine’s Day movies list.

Lara Jean Covey (newcomer Lana Condor) has had a total of five crushes in her life. And she decides to one day, put pen to paper and share her feelings to them in five soul-baring letters that are meant to never see the light of day. Of course the total opposite happens and Lara has to brace herself for a whole load of havoc coming her way.

Rotten Tomatoes certified this flick as ‘Fresh’ and gave it an incredible 96% rating on their Tomatometer. Nell Minow for Rogerebert.com also had warm words for the film. “Some movies are there to surprise us; others are there to take us on a pleasant ride along a well-established route,” she wrote. “This one is about 15 minutes too long. It could well have skipped the teen party at an enormous mansion and done with a less protracted misunderstanding. Other than that, it is a delightfully adorkable time.”

25. I Still Believe

Amazon Prime | Age rating: PG

Released in 2020, this is the most recent rom com to grace our Valentine’s Day movies list. And it’s one that’s based on a real life story. It loosely touches on the relationship between American Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his wife Melissa who shortly before their wedding discover Melissa has ovarian cancer. (*tissues at the ready*)

American actors KJ Apa and Britt Robertson play the lovers. With the film following Jeremy’s music career successes alongside the behind-the-scene heartbreak. Uplifting and inspiring whilst depicting a real-life story, it explores love and how it can continue beyond.

“KJ Apa and Britt Robertson make a sparkling couple in the faith-based, real-life love story,” commends Chicago-Sun film critic Richard Roeper. The critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes may be a low 51% but this is offset by the huge audience score of 98%.

