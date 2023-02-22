The cast of one of the most hilarious, highest-grossing rom-coms ever made are set for a franchise reunion as fans ask will there be a 3rd Big Fat Greek Wedding?

What started some 20 years ago with My Big Fat Greek Wedding which released in 2002, saw a story come to life that was based on Nia Vardalos' (opens in new tab)' one woman play and saw her take the lead as one of the main characters in the movie.

And if you're a fan of romantic movies to stream (opens in new tab), then either of the first two movies will appeal. For those who haven't seen the first, playing the role of Fotoula 'Toula' Portokalos, the young Greek-American woman falls for a non-greek man (played by John Corbett). After ignoring her family's objections, the huge wedding goes ahead but it starts a struggle of acceptance while she too comes to terms with her own heritage.

As we look at what we know so far about a possible third instalment...

Will there be a 3rd Big Fat Greek Wedding?

Yes, a third My BiG fat Greek Wedding is already in production and Focus Features has announced that the third film in the franchise will have a worldwide theatrical release on September 8, 2023. In 2022, its writer Nia announced on Instagram that filming was underway in athens, Greece and that she would be directing the project. Her video clip was captioned, "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!" she conculded the post with a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hashtag.

In the clip she shares a sneaky peek of one of the filming locations, telling her followers, "Guess who the director is, it's meeeeee! I just want to thank you so much."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding cast

My Big Fat Greek Wedding cast for the third instalment will see Nia Vardalos return alongside returning cast mates including; John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan. New cast members are Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou.

Meanwhile, the producers who have worked on all three movies, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman, also return, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian serving as executive producers.

Speaking about getting the cast and crew back together, Nia said, "The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this instalment of our franchise. We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 plot

The exact plot for My Big Fat Greek Wedding has been teased by its writer Nia, who revealed last year that the third instalment would pay tribute to the late Michael Constantine, who played Toula’s father Gus. He died in 2021 and was unable to begin filming on the newest instalment.

Her Instagram post read, "He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me.”

Where to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 is available to watch on HBO Max, Spectrum TV, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Redbox., Vudu or Apple TV on your Roku device. The synopsis for the second movie is centred on the wedding reception, where Gus reads a letter from the ancestry site verifying that he is a descendant of Alexander the Great. Ian, however, realises that Toula forged the letter to make her father happy.

You can watch the trailer for the second film below...

