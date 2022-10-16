Welcome to Wrexham season 2: Everything we know so far

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The massively popular FX show 'Welcome to Wrexham' looks set to return for a second season. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh football club (opens in new tab), Wrexham AFC, in 2021, with both saying that their goal was to get the club back into the English Football League.

Documenting their foray into football with FX, Welcome to Wrexham follows the journey of the two actors as they become the owners of Wrexham AFC and begin their journey with the team.

Since the show has aired, Wrexham AFC has seen a huge boost with LeaderLive revealing that, in September alone, worldwide traffic to Wrexham AFC online store reached 215k monthly visits – up 119% from the month before and up 3,728% from where it was in January.

Now season one has come to an end, just like Apple TV show Bad Sisters (opens in new tab), fans are wondering if there will be a second season, and if so, when will it come out? Here we share everything we know so far about Welcome to Wrexham season 2.

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Yes, there will be a second season of Welcome to Wrexham. Club co-owner Rob McElhenney confirmed the news on the day that the final episode of Welcome to Wrexhan season one aired.

He wrote, "SEASON 2 will return next year. I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show :)". The statement refers to the fact that the actor's most famous show, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, has ran for 15 seasons so far and is his longest-running sitcom to date.

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)

When could Welcome to Wrexham season 2 come out?

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham will come out in 2023. In his tweet announcing the second series, Rob McElhenney simply said, "SEASON 2 will return next year."

As season 1 followed the rollercoaster that was the club's 2021/22 season, it makes sense that season 2 will follow the 2022/23 season, which wraps up in May 2023. While the exact release date is not yet clear, as season 1 was launched in August 2022, season 2 will likely be released in August 2023.

The club's executive director, Humphrey Ker, revealed, "There is so much more of the real story of Wrexham AFC to be told. The more people who want to join us on that story the better, says I."

A post shared by Welcome to Wrexham (@wrexhamfx) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham season 2

Welcome to Wrexham can be watched live on FX or streamed on Hulu in the United States, but can only be streamed in the UK using Disney Plus. To stream the series in the US, you must have a Hulu subscription, prices of which start at $7.99 a month, or you can binge it all during your free trial period.

In the UK, the series can be streamed on Disney+, a monthly subscription to which costs £7.99 a month.

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)

Did Wrexham AFC get promoted?

Throughout Welcome to Wrexham's 18-episode first season, co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aimed to get Wrexham promoted from the National League, the fifth tier of the football pyramid, and start working their way up to the top - but do they succeed in doing so?

After a shaky start at the beginning of the season, the team see an incredible turnaround with the signing of Ollie Palmer and they appear to be on form with a promotion up the league in touching distance.

However, in episode 15, after finishing as runners-up in the National League, the team were forced into the playoffs to face Grimsby Town at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in the semi-final. In a topsy-turvy game, a last-minute goal by Grimsby Town left Wrexham destined for another season in the National League.

A post shared by Wrexham AFC (@wrexham_afc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Welcome to Wrexham season 1: Ending explained

The final episode of season 1, “Hello Wembley”, sees the Wrexham team head to one of football's most sacred temples, Wembley Stadium to play a friendly game with Bromley.

While the team unfortunately loose, the final episode attempts to end the season on a high note, showing a variety of behind the scenes footage from the day. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are seen enjoying the day out at the match with their families and also some celebrity guests Will Ferrell, Jason Sudeikis and Kit Harrington as well as former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham.

Following the release of the final episode, Rob McElhenney took to twitter to mark the occasion. He wrote, ""Thank you to the millions around the world who watched. But more importantly, thank you to the people of Wrexham who have opened their homes and their hearts to us.

"I hope we did you proud. Up the Town."