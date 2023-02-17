What is Cheat about on Netflix? All you need to know about the new show
It's a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit and barefaced lying
Streaming service fans who are scrolling for something juicy to watch might wonder what is Cheat about on Netflix (opens in new tab)?
The title itself might suggest that it's some kind of relationship documentary or fictional series like Dead to Me Season 3 (opens in new tab), but in fact it is cheating of a different nature - and involves a gameshow with cash prizes and real people.
Hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer (opens in new tab) and comedian turned Strictly star Ellie Taylor (opens in new tab), four contestants will be given the ultimate challenge, as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
What is Cheat about on Netflix?
Cheat on Netflix is a high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally CHEAT their way to a fortune. In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000. But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don't get caught!
Ellie shared, "Introducing CHEAT, a brand new quiz show hosted by me and official Danny Dyer (aka the best new duo since the conception of Jedward).
"Starts on Netflix UK on 1st March.
"What a total babe of a show to work on - brilliant game, ace crew and contestants, plus Danny was the best company a treacle could ask for. Can’t wait for you to see it."
A post shared by Ellie Taylor (@elliejanetaylor) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
How many episodes of Cheat are on Netflix?
There are a total of 12 episodes of Cheat on Netflix, the first four episodes will air on March 1st, episodes 5-8 will land on 8th March and the final four episodes will air from 15th March. And fans can't wait to tune in. One fan wrote, "Can not bloody wait you gorgeous human."
Another fan put, "Been looking forward to this"
And a third fan added, "I think he is the absolute best, what a lovely pairing x"
Meanwhile, another fan has had a sneaky peek, they shared, "I watched this being filmed, very good program."
Cheat is available to stream on Netflix from 1st March 2023.
