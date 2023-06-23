What season was Kady McDermott on Love Island, and what happened between Kady and Scott?

As a familiar face returns to ITV2's flagship TV show, fans want to know where they've seen Kady McDermott before.

Love Island is back and the latest season of the hit reality TV show is causing quite the stir, with re-couplings and bombshells galore and a few twists in the format too. On Thursday night, the show teased another shock arrival in the villa, sharing a clip of ex-islander Kady making her way to the front door.

It's not the first time the show has pulled this trick, as last year saw the return of Adam Collard, who had been a cast member on season four of Love Island. And now that it's clear Kady isn't in one of the Love Island couples who are still together, she's also returned for a second attempt at finding love - and viewers want to know all about her...

What season was Kady McDermott on Love Island?

Kady McDermott was on season 2 of Love Island, back in 2016. She was the first bombshell to enter the villa in the second series and went on to finish in third place, behind Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland - who came in first and second place respectively.

One moment that Kady is well-remembered for is accidentally spilling wine on bombshell Malia Arkian's leg, resulting in an explosive fight between the pair. Malia was then kicked out of the villa after just a few hours on the show, due to the physical altercation between the two women.

A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) A photo posted by on

Kady also showed off her tap dancing skills in the series two Love Island talent show, and formed a close friendship with fellow cast members Zara, Olivia Buckland and winner Cara De La Hoyde.

Since leaving the show, she's also formed a close friendship with another ex-islander, Joanna Chimonides, who appeared on season five, and the pair have a TikTok account they share and a podcast too.

Kady was 20 when she first appeared on Love Island, and is returning to the show at 27 years old.

Who was Kady McDermott with on Love Island?

Kady was coupled up with Scott Thomas for the duration of her time on Love Island, and she set her sights on him when she first entered the villa.

Scott was initially coupled up with Zara Holland, before moving on to Kady. He also went on a date with Tina Stinnes while he and Kady were coupled up, resulting in a feud between the two women - though they eventually became friends.

After Love Island, former make-up artist Kady left her home in Stevenage to move in with Scott in Manchester, but unfortunately the pair split in December 2017, the same year they appeared on the show.

Since then, Kady has dated TOWIE star Myles Barnett as well as a brief romance with professional footballer Matty Cash.

A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) A photo posted by on

Where is Scott Thomas now?

Scott Thomas in the director of The Social PR, a public relations agency that specialises in event and talent management and manages season seven islander Mary Bedford.

He is also co-founder of personalised meal plan service Food4Thoughts, and has his own podcast, 'Learning As I Go', where he learns life lessons through interviewing notable people.

He appears to be single at the moment, and hasn't been romantically linked with anyone since his high-profile relationship with Kady.

Why did Scott and Kady break up?

Scott and Kady had a tumultuous relationship, and things came to an end one evening after Scott brought some friends back to the house, who Kady says swore at her and 'refused to leave'.

Kady told The Sun at the time: "That night was the end of our relationship. Scott likes to go out and is a party boy - he is very sociable everyone knows him in Manchester but I’m not like that.

"Everyone loves him and he has a big group of friends but he can’t just have one drink whereas I’m not a big drinker; I get drunk after a glass of wine.

"I had a masterclass the next day and had to be up at 6am and he decided to bring some guys back to ours who don’t have good names for themselves - they’re naughty boys who I didn’t know.

"They were making a racket and being really rude to me in my own house and when I asked them to leave they wouldn’t. They were swearing at me too."

If you're looking for more reality TV news, we've revealed who's still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast, from the show's most solid couple, Sam and Aussie, to those that had a rougher time, like Xander and Vanessa.