Are you wondering how to watch Love Island Games in the UK? As the spin-off to the popular dating show lands, UK viewers have been left wondering how to view it.

Fans of reality dating shows are wild with excitement that Love Island is back for yet another spin-off. The countless iterations of the show have included winter and celebrity versions, with the sheer opulence of the Love Island USA house this year leaving viewers needing to know everything about it. In Love Island Games, former Islanders from across the world unite, for a second chance at finding love and getting their hands on the $100,000 prize.

Set in Fiji, Maya Jama is at the helm, accompanied by narration from Iain Stirling. The stakes are higher, with viewers told to expect even more gameplay and both team and couple challenges to win immunity. Bringing off the scale rivalry and a huge dollop of drama, will any relationships from the show go the distance in the same way some previous Love Island couples are still together? Time will tell.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island Games is streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US, meaning viewers in the UK will need a SKY or NOW TV account to watch it.

For existing NOW TV customers, you'll need the entertainment pass to access Peacock shows, at a cost of £9.99 per month. Simply login to your account, access the NOW Membership area, and click Add Membership to upgrade to the entertainment pass if you don't have it. For those new to NOW TV, all you need to do is create an account, and begin a seven day free trial - once this comes to an end, your account will auto-renew and you'll pay the full entertainment pass price to view content.

The NOW TV entertainment pass gives you access to a plethora of original, boxset, vintage, and kids TV shows. You can connect up to six devices to one account, enabling you to stream in more than one place and different members of your household to access content simultaneously. The £9.99 per month fee is contract-free, allowing you to cancel at any time, and restart at any time.

Along with access to Peacock content to stream Love Island Games, the NOW TV entertainment pass comes with the following channels:

Sky Atlantic

Sky Comedy

Sky Sci-Fi

Sky Max,

Sky Documentaries

Sky Crime

Sky Witness

Sky Nature

Sky History

Sky Showcase

NBC News Now

Comedy Central

Alibi

MTV

Gold

Is Love Island Games on ITV?

There have been rumours the Love Island Games could air on ITVX at some point, but these remain unconfirmed and the channel has issued no statement on the matter.

The easiest way to watch the series, will therefore be via NOW TV. According to Rolling Stone, filming for the series took place very recently, with Maya Jama telling the publication she returned from filming for a month in Fiji just a couple of weeks ago. The presenter spoke about the impact fronting the show and the subsequent increase in fame, has had on her life. "There's more interest in my life than there was before," she said.

Jama added "I was way more open when I was younger when I did my first interviews and just spilled my whole life story. Then you're like "Oh no, headlines are going to say this and maybe I need to not tell them about this bit of info because they're going to dig into this.' I think it's just trial and error really, and just growing up," she concluded.

Speaking about the differences between her regular Love Island presenting gig and Love Island Games, Jama suggested the process was both interesting and a lot of fun. "I got to meet the Australians, the Americans, and there were some French, German, and even Swedish Islanders," she said.

She added "It was nice to see that dynamic and just how all these big characters from all over the world come together, how they mesh, and who's going to get on with who. Just kind of watching them as a social experiment and seeing how people blend was really fun."

Who is going in Love Island Games?

Curtis Pritchard - season 5 UK

- season 5 UK Krya Green - season 1 USA

- season 1 USA Megan Barton Hanson - season 4 UK

- season 4 UK Jack Fowler - season 4 UK

- season 4 UK Johnny Middlebrooks - season 2 USA

- season 2 USA Aurelia Lamprecht - season 4 Germany

- season 4 Germany Carrington Rodriguez - season 2 USA

- season 2 USA Cely Vazquez - season 2 USA

- season 2 USA Callum Hole - season 4 Australia

- season 4 Australia Courtney Boerner - season 4 USA

- season 4 USA Lisa Celander - season 3 Sweden

- season 3 Sweden Ray Gantt - season 1 USA

- season 1 USA Jessica Losurdo - season 4 Australia

- season 4 Australia Mitch Hibberd - season 3 and 4 Australia

- season 3 and 4 Australia Tina Provis - season 3 and 4 Australia

- season 3 and 4 Australia Georgia Steel - season 4 UK

- season 4 UK Liberty Poole - season 7 UK

- season 7 UK Deb Chubb - season 4 USA

- season 4 USA Mike Boateng - season 6 UK

- season 6 UK Eyal Booker - season 4 UK

- season 4 UK Steph Blackos - season 2 France

- season 2 France Imani Wheeler - season 5 USA

- season 5 USA Toby Aromolaran - season 7 UK

- season 7 UK Justine Ndiba - season 2 USA

- season 2 USA Scott Van-der-Sluis - season 10 UK and season 5 USA

- season 10 UK and season 5 USA Zeta Morrison - season 4 USA

One favourite to appear on the show was Love Island contestant Kady McDermott. The former star of the series revealed she was asked to take part, but declined the offer. After making her first appearance in 2016, McDermott made a return this summer, and felt a further appearance was one too many.

Speaking to Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks on the Staying Relevant podcast, she said "I was asked to do Love Island Games in September - I've had enough. I'm retired for the year, I'll leave that one."

Is Love Island Games the same as All Stars?

Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars are completely separate spin-offs within the Love Island franchise.

While Love Island Games will begin airing in November 2023, Love Island All Stars hasn't begun filming yet, and features entirely UK contestants from the past ten series. All Stars is set to begin shooting in South Africa early next year, with previous UK contestants hoping to get their second chance at finding love.

While little is known about the release date or line up of All Stars, one former contestant definitely not returning is Maura Higgins. According to Cosmopolitan, when questioned about a possible appearance, she immediately shut down any rumours of an appearance. "I’m never going to go back on to Love Island," she said.

In an Instagram live, she continued "I feel like I’ve done it once and I think once is enough and I’m a bit old for that. I feel like I’m really enjoying what I’m doing… I just don’t really want to go backwards, I want to look forward. Like, not saying anything bad about people that would do it again, but like, each to their own. Yeah, just not me."

