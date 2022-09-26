When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale? Release date and how to register

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Details for when Glastonbury tickets go on sale have been revealed - make sure you're prepped so you don't miss out.

Summer 2022 is not long over, and what a year for festivals it was, as they returned in all their glory post-pandemic. Capital's Summertime Ball (opens in new tab) and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (opens in new tab) were just two of the major music events that took place, but, of course, the festival everyone was most excited about was Glastonbury.

The world-famous music festival will be back for summer 2023, and just like it was a scramble to secure Harry Styles tickets (opens in new tab) earlier this year, there'll be a lot of people desperate to secure there place at Worthy farm. We've got all the ticket details so you can make sure you'll be part of the action for Glastonbury 2023.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury 2023 tickets will first go on sale at 6pm on Thursday November 3 for coach and ticket packages, with standard tickets becoming available at 9am on Sunday November 6.

Local and Sunday tickets will also be available, but these won't be released until after the main ticket sales, and are available exclusively to Mendip & Central Somerset residents.

A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tickets will be exclusively sold at glastonbury.seetickets.com (opens in new tab), and additional items such as Worthy View accommodation, Campervan passes, and tipis will be available for ticket holders to book later in the Autumn.

How to get a Glastonbury ticket for 2023

To get Glastonbury tickets, you will need to register in advance of purchasing, which can be done via a form on the Glastonbury website (opens in new tab). Registration is currently open and will close at 5pm on Monday 31st October.

This means that all tickets to Glastonbury are individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are therefore strictly non-transferable. Security checks are carried out on arrival, and only the specified ticket holder will be admitted to the Festival.

Those registered will then be able to book tickets from 6 November, with a maximum of six tickets per transaction. Those buying tickets for other people will need to make sure the individuals that they are purchasing for are also registered.

The registration requirement is part of an effort to stop large numbers of people purchasing tickets only to sell them on for massively inflated prices.

Glastonbury 2023 tickets resale

There is no date yet set for Glastonbury 2023 tickets resale. Last year, the resale took place at 6pm on Thursday 24 March for coach and ticket packages, and 9am on Sunday 27 March for general admission tickets.

The ticket resale is where tickets for which the balance was not settled are put back on sale, on the same website as the tickets were originally bought from.

Anyone wishing to purchase resale tickets will also need to be registered prior to the date they go on sale. These tickets must be bought in full - there is no deposit option - and there is a limit to the number of tickets each person can purchase.

It’s almost time for the @glastonbury ticket resale! 🥳 Here's a glimpse of the poster from 1982😲Coach & ticket packages go on sale 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 24th March, and general admission tickets go on sale 9am (BST) on Sunday, 27th March.🎟️: https://t.co/Uorc8Q62pZ pic.twitter.com/V1eXRPoclhMarch 23, 2022 See more

How much is a ticket for Glastonbury 2023?

A ticket price has not been announced for Glastonbury Festival 2023, though tickets to the 2022 event cost £280, plus a £5 booking fee.

For the 2023 festival, those purchasing a ticket will also need to pay a deposit. A statement on the Glastonbury website says: "A £50 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel) is payable when booking in November, which the balance payable in the first week of April 2023."

Local and Sunday tickets were available for £95 last year.

Glastonbury will take place Wednesday 21 - Sunday 25 June 2023, as the festival always takes place over the last week in June.

Traditionally, Glastonbury has a 'fallow year' - which means the event doesn't go ahead - every five years, to allow the land to rest after being visited by hundreds of thousands of festival goers.

2018 was the last fallow year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic Glastonbury was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, meaning the next fallow year is not likely to be until 2027 - though this hasn't been confirmed.

Video of the Week