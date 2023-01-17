SAS Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell: Cast and when does it start?

Twenty new recruits are gearing up to face one of the toughest challenges of their lives - as they take on the punishing jungle phase of SAS Selection in Vietnam as fans ask who is in the cast and when does it start?

The main reality show is returning to screens for its first season of 2023 and with a Celebrity spin-off of SAS Who Dares Wins also due to air, fans wondering where is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins filmed (opens in new tab) will also be keen to find out more about the upcoming main show.

As we look at all you need to know about the Jungle Hell season...

SAS Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell cast:

The SAS Who Dares Wins cast includes directing staff Rudy Reyes, new DS Chris Oliver, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and Foxy (Jason Fox) after Ant Middleton left the show (opens in new tab) in 2020. Jason gave fans a sneaky peek at what is in store for the recruits, he uploaded a video clip to his Instagram in which he tells his followers, "A little boat reconnaissance to have a look at the opener for the next series out here in Vietnam. I'm paired up with Chris and we're just moving in to the first part of the series which is the temple up there - you can just see it. Very Idyllic."

The main 20-strong cast of recruits are yet to be revealed by Channel 4 but we will bring you the details as soon as its released.

Speaking about the challenge that lays ahead for any contender, Foxy told The Mirror last year, "Mental strength plays a huge role - I'd say it's 70/30. You can be physically robust but it's all in the brain.

"Some of the stuff you do in the Special Forces is f***king bonkers. When you sit down and actually think about it, it's got everything to do with your mind."

When does SAS Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell start?

SAS Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell will start on Monday 23rd January at 9pm on Channel 4. The series will run each Monday for a total of six weeks. And fans can't wait for the new season starting.

One fan wrote, "Can’t wait for the new series, it’ll be great to sit & enjoy it with a beer & pretzels! :) Vietnam is very beautiful, has lovely food including the Ban Mai Sandwiches!"

Another fan put, "Yes can’t wait"

And a third fan added, "Wow gorgeous location. Probably hot n sticky and filled with things that sting, but what a view."

