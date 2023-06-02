Chef John Torode is set to make his dreams come true when he travels 500 miles to film for his new cookery show John & Lisa's Food Trip Down Under and fans are wondering where is John Torode from and is he married?

The John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen star has revealed that he is travelling along the coast of Western Australia for a new series with ITV.

Speaking ahead of the new show John shared, "To have this exciting opportunity to make a show exploring more of the incredible country I was born in, and to have my wife alongside me creating more memories and discovering Australia on every level, is an absolute dream come true."

And it's prompted fans to ask questions about his birthplace and relationships...

Where is John Torode from?

John Torode is from Melbourne, Australia and between the ages of four and 10 he lined in Maitland, New South Wales, with his brother Andrew and his grandmother who taught him how to cook. As the youngest of three boys, John's mother died when he was just four years old and he lived with his grandmother until he could rejoin his father in Melbourne six years later.

His father was involved in property and commercial selling and owned an orange juice factory. And it wasn't long before John set his sights on becoming a chef after leaving school at 16 to go to catering college.

He opened his own restaurant Smiths of Smithfield and launched the Luxe in Spitalfields, following a failure with Cafeteria in Notting Hill Gate.

Having appeared regularly on ITV Daytime show This Morning, he landed his biggest breakthrough alongside Gregg Wallace as co-host of BBC MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef.

Earlier this year he was given an MBE for his services to food and charity.

(Image credit: Getty)

The new cookery series will see him return to his native country. The five-part series will take the married duo from the bright lights of Perth to the Margaret River and into the Southern Forests.

During the trip they’ll take in some of the world's most stunning scenery and come face to face with extraordinary wildlife, from dolphins and stingrays to the quokkas of Rottnest Island.

When returning to the place where his love for cooking began, they’ll seek out chefs, food fanatics and entrepreneurs creating incredible produce in new ways, from black truffles to abalone. They’ll meet established winemakers and experience some of Western Australia’s most beautiful landscapes.

And he's already started filming for the past five weeks without his wife Lisa, who he revealed he sorely missed.

Is John Torode married?

Yes John Torode is married to actress, cookery writer and presenter Lisa Faulkner. He met the mum-of-one, to daughter Billie Coghill, 17, back in 2010 when she won Celebrity MasterChef. They officially started dating in 2015 and married in 2019 at Aynhoe Park, Oxfordshire.

Before meeting Lisa, John was first married to Angela, with whom he had two children Casper and Marselle and he also has two teenagers, Jonah, 18, and Lulu, 16 from his second marriage to ex-wife Jessica.

Speaking about their upcoming show, Lisa said, “John often gets misty-eyed over Australia, so to understand that connection by revisiting the old and exploring the new together will just be magical. I can’t wait!”

(Image credit: Getty)

John Torode net worth

John Torode's net worth is £7.9m according to famouschefs.com His wealth comes from being a chef and TV star over the years. He has also published numerous cook books.

