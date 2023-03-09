The MasterChef (opens in new tab)winner and presenter is set to return to screens with her husband John Toroade for the eighth season of Weekend Kitchen but fans want to know what is Lisa Faulkner famous for and who is her daughter?

Fresh from launching Ocado's Fill Your Freezer campaign (opens in new tab), Lisa Faulkner is getting ready to be back in the kitchen on weekends with her husband John when the series returns on ITV at the end of April 2023.

The show, which first aired in 2019 has so far aired seven seasons, of the one hour long Sunday show which is filmed at Television Centre studios in London, as we look at all you need to know about Lisa and her family life...

What is Lisa Faulkner famous for?

Lisa Faulkner is famous for being an actress, cookery writer and presenter. Her acting career includes roles on Holby City, Spooks, Brookside (opens in new tab), and EastEnders. She has also won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 and starred as Alex Owen in Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) in 2011. On the food front, Lisa recently teamed up with Ocado to show people how to cook delicious meals with frozen ingredients.

At the launch she said, "I’m delighted to be working with Ocado to help people find ways to cook delicious meals from frozen ingredients, saving time, money and reducing food waste. I’ve whipped up three great-value recipes using some of my freezer favourites from Ocado’s Own Range, all of which make tasty weeknight dinners.

"I use my freezer almost every day to freeze an assortment of different foods and ingredients, including bread, fruit and vegetables - even cookie dough! I'm very organised when it comes to sorting out my freezer, which helps me pack more in there. My top tip is to label everything, so there are no surprises when you come to defrost!"

Speaking about the upcoming series of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, Lisa told The Sun, "We've got a new series starting at the end of April. We love doing it. It's doing well in the ratings.

"It builds year on year, which everyone is really thrilled about, and we have such a lovely time filming it. So yes, it is coming back.

"It takes quite a while because we've got to come with about 40 recipes for the whole run of the show. John and I sit down and come up with ideas.

"Whenever we see something or want to cook something, we just write it down and put it into an email, then everyone will say 'yes or no' to certain things.

"We then test all the recipes. That's the hardest bit."

A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Lisa Faulkner's daughter?

Lisa Faulkner's daughter is Billie Coghill, 17, who she adopted when she was with her ex husband Chris Coghill. Billie, who was born in 2006, was aged 15-months at the time. But the couple separated and divorced in 2011 and Lisa is now married to chef John Torode (opens in new tab) who she presents Weekend Kitchen with.

Lisa rarely gives an insight into her life with her daughter but she has praised her on International Women's Day (opens in new tab), in a heartfelt post which reads, "Happy International Women’s Day my daughter. You , my ‘beautiful in every single way ‘girl inspire me and teach me every day. Am so very proud of the brave strong kind vivacious fun clever and beautiful woman you have grown into .. may the sun always shine on your face , may you always look for the chinks of light because they are always there my sunbeam."

A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And last October Lisa shared clips from their Paris trip and captioned them, "Such a lovely few days with my girl in Paris! We managed to fit quite a lot in and walked and tubed everywhere. Montmartre , Eiffel Tower, moulin Rouge , bateau mouche, le Louvre to name but a few!! We ate a few crepes and I spoke a little French and it was so hot and sunny!! Loved spending time with my B too."

A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Has Lisa Faulkner been in Death in Paradise?

Lisa Faulkner starred in one episode of Death in Paradise back in 2011 when she played the role of Alex Owen. Speaking about her role at the time she shared how she was forced to spend her downtime sunbathing, "During takes they would be like, 'You better sunbathe, because your character has obviously been out here for a long time'. Hard day in the office. You know, on the beach. But it was great fun.”

Related ITV Features:

Video of the week