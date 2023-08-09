Where to watch Below Deck Down Under in the UK
The reality show set on a yacht has headed to Australia, and fans want to know where they can watch the latest series
A spin-off sailing reality show has dropped its anchor in Australia, and fans want to know where to watch Below Deck Down Under.
Reality TV series Below Deck follows the daily lives of crew members aboard a luxury yacht during charter season, as they work to look after their wealthy - and often demanding - guests. While the Below Deck cast might be on their best behaviour while they're on shift, things tend to get messy behind the scenes, with ill-advised relationships between crew members often forming - which have left fans of the show wondering if Paget and Ciara are still together.
The popularity of the reality show has led to a number of spin-offs, the latest being Below Deck Down Under, which takes place in Australia. The second season premiered in July 2023 and will continue until the end of August, leaving fans in the UK eager to know where they can watch it.
Below Deck Down Under is available to watch in the UK on Hayu or on Amazon Prime with a free 7-day trial of Hayu. Once the free trial is over, you have the option of three recurring Hayu plans.
Monthly plans cost £4.99 per month, or for a longer term commitment you can spend £23.99 for 6 months or £43.99 for 12 months - which will save you 25% compared to paying monthly.
If you have Sky TV, you'll be able to watch Below Deck Down Under at no extra cost with Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal. It is available across Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+ and NOW.
Below Deck is an American reality TV series, and airs on the cable television network Bravo across the pond. An alternative way of watching Below Deck in the UK is to install a virtual private network (VPN), which will allow users to watch Bravo in the UK.
Use ExpressVPN to stream Below Deck Down Under
We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as number one amongst competitors. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant streaming services.
Safe and efficient, you can also benefit from a 30-day money back guarantee if you feel it doesn't live up to it's reputation. Install the ExpressVPN app on smart devices such as laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs.
Is Below Deck Down Under still airing?
Below Deck Down Under season two will air until 21 August 2023, when the last episode will be released. The series premiered on 17 July 2023.
The first series of Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022 and wrapped up at the end of June that same year, but the Below Deck franchise has been going since 2014, when the first season of Below Deck was released.
The series has a number of spin-offs, including Below Deck Down Under as well as Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Adventure.
Is Below Deck Down Under on Netflix?
No Below Deck Down Under is not available on Netflix in the UK, despite other episodes in the franchise being available on the streaming service.
Currently, seasons five and six of Below Deck are available on Netflix in the UK, along with season one of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
How many episodes of Below Deck Down Under are there?
There will be 11 episodes in Below Deck Down Under season two in total. This means there will be 28 episodes across both series, with 17 episodes airing for season one of the reality show.
The only cast member who has returned for the second season of the show is Captain Jason Chambers.
Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode list
- Episode 1 (17 July 2023) – Yes, We Cairns!
- Episode 2 (24 July 2023) – Floating Circus
- Episode 3 (24 July 2023) – Ice, Ice, Maybe
- Episode 4 (31 July 2023) – All’s Fair in Love and Downpour
- Episode 5 (31 July 2023) – Everyone Everywhere All at Once
- Episode 6 (7 August 2023) – All Wrong
- Episode 7 (7 August 2023) – The Turnover Day
- Episode 8 (14 August 2023) – Great Sexpectations
- Episode 9 (14 August 2023) – Angel Nude Cake
- Episode 10 (21 August 2023) – Kiss Kiss Clang Clang
- Episode 11 (21 August 2023) – Anchors Astray!
If you're wondering where you can catch up on other popular TV shows, we've shared where you can watch seasons 2 and 3 of Manifest. In other TV news, we've explained the ending of Hijack, and revealed where Channel 4's Alone is filmed.
