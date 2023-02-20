Are Paget and Ciara still together? The couple from Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Season one of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has landed on Netflix and fans want to know if Paget and Ciara are still together, nearly four years after the show was filmed.

Fans of the reality TV series are used to seeing the Below Deck cast (opens in new tab) fall for each other while working in close quarters. But unlike many of the romances that blossom while on board and fizzle out pretty soon after, Paget and Ciara had been together for several years before they appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, working as exterior crew together for the first time seemed to take its toll on their relationship, and they were often filmed bickering while at work.

Three years after the season first aired, it's now landed on Netflix. And much like the streaming service's viewers want to know the fate of other reality TV romances - from which Love Island couples are still together (opens in new tab) to are Raven and SK still together (opens in new tab) from Love Is Blind - now the same is being asked of Below Deck. Here, we reveal if Paget and Ciara are still together and where they are now...

Are Paget and Ciara still together?

Paget and Ciara are no longer together. In March 2021, Ciara revealed the news on her Instagram (opens in new tab) story, after replying to a curious follower who asked whether she was still with Paget. She said: "No. Things happen. We’re still on good terms and wish each other nothing but the best."

Despite their many ups and downs during the charter season, Ciara and Paget remained together after the first season of BDSY ended. The pair even announced the exciting news that they were engaged after more than four years of dating, so for some it's a shock that they have gone their separate ways.

A post shared by Below Deck Sailing Yacht (@belowdecksailing) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Why did Paget and Ciara break up?

Ciara told US Weekly (opens in new tab) in April 2021 that one of the reasons she and Paget broke up was because she was happier on her own.

Describing the period of time after Below Deck Sailing Yacht - when the pair had moved to France - Ciara said: "There were a lot of reasons that it kind of broke down. Being in France, we weren’t quarantining, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. We were there just kind of living life, but you know I was taking temporary jobs and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons."

However, she added the pair were on good terms, saying, "There’s no bad feelings between us and I wish him nothing but the best."

Meanwhile, Paget echoed this sentiment during an Instagram live with the season 2 stews in May the same year - adding that he and Ciara were still in contact.

Where are Ciara and Paget now?

Both Ciara and Paget are in new relationships, and Paget is engaged. The first mate shared on Instagram in August 2022 that he had proposed to his girlfriend Johana Mills, with a sweet video montage.

He wrote in the caption: " I am so proud of you and all that you are achieving and I am super stoked to be your Fiancé and future husband🤵🏼👰🏽‍♀️ Never change ❤️".

A post shared by Paget Berry (@pagetberry) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It appears the pair have been together since at least November 2021, which was when Paget posted a video of their trip to Costa Rica (opens in new tab), which showed them kissing on a beach.

Meanwhile, Ciara posted a snap with her boyfriend (opens in new tab) on Valentine's Day this year, captioned "Happy Valentines Day mi amor!!! Beyond grateful to have you in my life ❤️❤️❤️".

Ciara is also the proud owner of a dog named Yuki and frequently shares photos and videos of the pup both on her own Instagram and a separate account dedicated to Yuki (opens in new tab).

Related features:

Video of the Week