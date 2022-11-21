The 10th series of the reality luxury yacht show is coming to hayu in the UK from 22 November with fans are wondering who is in the cast of Below Deck 2022?

Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for season 10, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests.

Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.

As we look at all you need to know ahead of the new season start....

Who is in the cast of Below Deck 2022?

The cast of Below Deck 2022 sees the return of Captain Harold Lee Rosbach and his beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Joining them is chef Rachel Hargrove.

Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, Fraser questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department. Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat.

Who are the new cast members of Below Deck?

The new cast members of Below Deck are Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies. While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet.

Who are the captains of Below Deck?

The captains of Below Deck are Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain's Sandy Yawn, Lee Rosbach, Glenn Shephard, Jason Chambers, and Kerry Titheradge. But this new series sees Captain Lee Rosbach joined by Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender as they return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David.

