Where to watch The Fallout in the UK - streaming details

Wondering where to watch The Fallout in the UK? We've got you covered.

It's the film everyone seems to be talking about at the moment, with audiences wanting to know where they can stream it and if The Fallout is based on a true story (opens in new tab). Having been released earlier in the year, it's thought that new-found interest in the film has developed after the success of a certain Netflix series. Starring Wednesday Addams actress Jenna Ortega (opens in new tab), who crushed it in the miniseries and gave us goosebumps in the Wednesday ending (opens in new tab) - The Fallout is a coming of age film that reassesses Jenna's character's relationships and view of the world following a school tragedy.

She's accompanied by Dance Moms breakout star Maddie Ziegler, whose character proves pivotal to the plot - with the supporting cast featuring Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley. Here's how you can watch The Fallout in the UK right now.

Where to watch The Fallout in the UK

Sadly there is no official streaming site that has The Fallout to watch in the UK. So the only way you'll be able to watch it currently is via HBO Max through a VPN.

You'll first need to decide on a VPN service that works with streaming (our pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)). Download it and connect to a US server, then sign into HBO Max (opens in new tab). Once in, you'll be able to find The Fallout and stream it for your viewing pleasure.

If you don't have a HBO Max membership - don't fret! You can sign up to a free 7-day trial through Amazon Prime. Go to Amazon's offer page (opens in new tab) and click "Start your 7-day free trial." Then confirm your details, including billing info and when finished, start your free trial. You can also get the same free trial via Hulu (opens in new tab), just follow the same steps.

Is The Fallout on Netflix?

No, The Fallout is not on Netflix because it's not a Netflix original film. In order to view the movie, you'll need an HBO Max subscription as the film is streaming exclusively on that platform.

It was originally released on January 27 in the USA but has peaked in popularity again recently - presumably to the rising star of Jenna Ortega.

One fan wrote, "The Fallout: This movie is an emotional rollercoaster, and in the best way possible. Dealing with such a dark topic with such empathy and sensitivity, the subtle humour, with such engaging characters, the 1.5 hours I invested into watching this was worth it."

Another fan tweeted, "Watching the fallout for the 30th time. god i just love this movie so much."

And leading lady Jenna Ortega, who plays Vada, tweeted, "THE FALLOUT is now streaming on @hbomax. Thank you to writer/director Megan Park, the wonderful cast and crew who handled this film with care, and for all those who decide to watch. Special thanks to Vada."

