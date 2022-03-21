Is The Fallout a true story and where can you watch it?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Streaming service fans who have watched new movie The Fallout are wondering if it’s based on a true story.

Like other popular shows Worst Roommate Ever and No Return fans were keen to know if the storylines were based on actual life events.

And in this new film, based on High schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy, the relationships she has with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered and this narrative is prompting viewers to wonder if the story is real-life one as we look at all you need to know…

Is The Fallout a true story?

The Fallout is not based on a true story – despite 42 acts of gun related violence taking place in American schools. The film’s director and writer Meghan Park has confirmed that it wasn’t one particular incident that inspired the film which follows the story of high school student Vada, who is bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, begins to reinvent herself while reevaluating her relationships and her view of the world.

What is The Fallout about?

The film synopsis explains how she moves “away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (played by Maddie Ziegler), they grow closer and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences.”

Speaking to Film Inquiry back in 2021, Megan explained, “I remember I had wanted to write this movie for a while, or at least talk about my feelings about shootings,” she told the publication.” But I was really scared too. I felt the same thing. I hadn’t specifically experienced that, luckily. But because I was Canadian and certain reasons like that, I thought maybe I wasn’t the right person to talk about this.

“After a while, I started realising I couldn’t not tell this story. It was really important to me that this version of healing was talked about. So I just went ahead and did it.I obviously did a lot of research and spoke to people; did my due diligence, hopefully. But it was scary. It’s a tough subject to talk about.”

Is The Fallout on Netflix?

The Fallout is not on Netflix because it’s not a Netflix original film. In order to view the movie, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription as the film is streaming exclusively on that platform, which famously released controversial cartoon The Prince. But if you’re not sure if you will like it or not. you can watch the trailer in full below before signing up to the subscription service.

Aside from lead stars Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, it stars the likes of Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.

Netflix streams shows such as Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna.

You can see the official trailer for The Fallout below…

Where can you watch The Fallout?

You can watch The Fallout by streaming it on HBO Max. It originally released on 27 January in the USA but has peaked in popularity as word spreads about the film.

One fan wrote, “The Fallout: This movie is an emotional rollercoaster, and in the best way possible. Dealing with such a dark topic with such empathy and sensitivity, the subtle humour, with such engaging characters, the 1.5 hours I invested into watching this was worth it.”

Another fan tweeted, “Watching the fallout for the 30th time. god i just love this movie so much.”

And leading lady Jenna Ortega, who plays Vada, tweeted, “THE FALLOUT is now streaming on @hbomax. Thank you to writer/director Megan Park, the wonderful cast and crew who handled this film with care, and for all those who decide to watch. Special thanks to Vada.”

You can stream The Fallout now on HBO Max.