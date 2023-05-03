Where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed? Locations featured in the Bridgerton spin-off

As expected, the backdrop to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is lavish and opulent - but where can the locations be found in real life?

Bridgerton fans rejoice: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is finally upon us. Gracing Netflix on May 4, viewers can feast their eyes on the backstory of the iconic Queen Charlotte, as she leaves her home in Germany to marry King George III. Based on a real Queen (opens in new tab) thought to be the first Queen of Black ancestry, the Bridgerton writers have reimagined Queen Charlotte's story with their own brand of thrills and sumptuous feels. Read on to find out where the stunning backdrops that offset the acting action for the latest Bridgerton instalment can be found, and if you are able to visit them.

If another burning question you have about Queen Charlotte is what is she often seen snorting, you're not the only one - many were confused by the mystery substance (opens in new tab). Some viewers are wondering if Queen Charlotte's story acts as season 3 of Bridgerton (opens in new tab) but fear not, it is a standalone series and season 3 will arrive shortly.

Where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story filmed?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed in Wiltshire, Somerset, Lincolnshire, and Oxfordshire, with internal shots filmed in Shepperton Studios, London.

In Wiltshire, cast and crew of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story were reportedly spotted at Wilton House (opens in new tab). This is unsurprising, as the house has featured extensively in Bridgerton before, as home of the Hastings' and Lady Danbury, as well as Queen Charlotte herself. Being over 450 years old, the house is home to The Earl and Countess of Pembroke, and is open for the public to visit. No stranger to appearing on screen, Wilton House has featured in Emma, and The Crown.

In Somerset, Bath was used for filming - another location used extensively in the previous Bridgerton series. Actors from the show were spotted outside Bath's Assembly rooms, wearing protective clothing over their costumes in between takes. Although speculation at the time pointed to Bridgerton season 3 filming, the timing coincides with Queen Charlotte being in production.

Doing a walking film and TV tour of Bath and see people in very regal costume coming out of the Assembly. #Bridgerton season 3? 😉 pic.twitter.com/v2eU9EGsqvMay 18, 2022 See more

In Lincolnshire, Belton House (opens in new tab) near Grantham found itself being used as a backdrop to the action. An eagle-eyed Twitter user managed to snap crews at the National Trust property, despite those behind the show keeping locations shrouded in mystery. The house and grounds are open for the public to visit, boasting the National Trust's largest outdoor adventure playground.

Queen Charlotte spin-off is filming right now in BELTON HOUSE#queencharlotte#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/PEhUMjCg6lAugust 12, 2022 See more

Blenheim Palace (opens in new tab) in Oxfordshire, was reportedly the location for scenes involving Queen Charlotte arriving at the Palace. The birthplace of Winston Churchill, Blenheim Palace is also open for visitors. It has also been used as filming location multiple times, featuring in Harry Potter, James Bond, and Mission Impossible.

When was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story began filming in February 2022, and wrapped in August 2022.

In March 2022, director Tom Verica shared a picture of the script for the show, alongside one of production underway. He also shared snippets from filming to his Instagram account, along the way.

Thrilled about this next chapter! @shondarhimes @BeersBetsy @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/VqU4fyupvUMarch 31, 2022 See more

On August 30, he shared a tweet simply saying "That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait." An excited follower replied "If you're directing or acting, I already know its going to be good." Another equally excitedly added "Charlotte’s story is fantastic in the history books so I can't wait to see what you’ve created."

That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait. pic.twitter.com/VnkWJFgSz0August 30, 2022 See more

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Cast

Golda Rosheuvel (Dune, Death in Paradise) as Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio (Sex Education, The Midwich Cuckoos) as young Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh (Line of Duty, The Witcher) as Lady Danbury

Arsema Thomas (One Touch, Redeeming Love) as young Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell (Utopia, Penny Dreadful) as Violet

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet

Hugh Sachs (Benidorm, Father Brown) as Brimsley

Sam Clemmett (The Muskateers, Endeavour) as young Brimsley

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London, Game of Thrones) as Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman, Mars) as young King George III

Richard Cunningham (Rogue One, Gold) as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim (Shetland, Nancy Drew) as Adolphus

Rob Maloney (Coronation Street, Eastenders) as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri (Death in Paradise, Jellyfish) as Lord Danbury

Katie Brayben (Vera, The Wheel of Time) as Vivian Ledger

Keir Charles (Man Up, Green Wing) as Lord Ledger

Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds

Actress Golda Rosheuvel spoke to Harper's Bazaar (opens in new tab) about the series seeing Charlotte embrace her role as a mother, which isn't seen much in Bridgerton. She said "That was great for me because, in Bridgerton, I always made sure that in every scene, I think of George. I had one moment where I think of George and one moment where I think of family and what that means."

She continued "In Bridgerton, it’s always in the background of my thoughts because we never see them, and we see George very briefly. The fact that we got to have 13 actors physically in front of me there and put faces to the imagination was indescribable. It was a unique experience, and seeing her complex relationships with the kids made her human.

Queen Charlotte is a very intimate look at this character and the Bridgerton world. Bridgerton is all about the glitz and glamour, but Queen Charlotte is tiny and intimate. It’s very delicate in its darkness yet still under the same banner. I found that really fascinating and really thrilling to have 13 children in front of me."

