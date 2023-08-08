Who is in the all-star cast of Only Murders in the Building? As Season 3 hits screens
The Disney+ mystery returns for its third instalment
The third instalment of mystery series Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Disney+ as we look at who is in the all-star cast and where you might have seen them before.
For those who have found ways to save money on Disney+ or have got Disney+ for free, might want to add some shows to the 'to watch list'.
Fans who fell in love with the first two seasons are expected to be equally as happy with the third instalment and fans are already giving their feedback on the first two episodes that have just been released.
One fan wrote, "The first two episodes were INCREDIBLE!" Another fan put, "I can’t wait to watch next week episode." While a third fan agreed, "The season 3 premiere was incredible on so many levels."
But if you're not sure if the show is for you, its all star cast might just convince you to give it a go...
Who is in the all-star cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3
The all-star cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 comprises of Steve Martin and Martin Short (Father of the Bride/Three Amigos) and Selena Gomez (Spy Kids 3: Game Over) - who play Charles, Oliver & Mabel respectively. They are tasked with investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.
Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) plays the Hollywood actor Ben Glenroy whose Broadway debut it dramatically cut short by his untimely death on stage. Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia!) as Loretta Durkin is on hand to help the trio out as they embark on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.
Joining them is Zoe Colletti (A Boy Called Christmas) as Lucy, Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3) as Joy, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has been cast as Kimber, a Broadway ingénue, along with Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) fame as a documentarian who seems interested in the Ben Glenroy case and develops a connection with Mabel.
Also starring in the third season is Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar in recurring roles. While Michael Cyril Creighton's Howard Morris becomes series regular in the third season. And don't worry, Cara Delevingne is going to be back too, as Alice will appear later in the series.
Only Murders in the Building is co-created by writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
A new #OnlyMurders season is now streaming on @hulu. Meryl Streep 🔪 Paul Rudd ☠️ Broadway 🎭 and of course— MURDER 🕵️♀️🕵️♂️🕵️♂️ New episodes Tuesdays. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/mfdv8yFsj9August 8, 2023
How many episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 are there?
There are 10 episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 but only the first two episodes have dropped onto the Disney+ streaming service from today (Tuesday, 8th August). With a new episode set to air each week until October 3rd.
The episode for the first episode teases, "After Ben Glenroy's collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver and Mabel piece together the show's first days with a suspicious cast and crew to determine if foul play was involved"
And as the investigation gets underway, in the second episode, "Mabel, Oliver and Charles attend Ben's lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives; as the actor's sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show."
You can watch the official trailer below...
Some other Disney+ shows to watch are Fatal Seduction, Secrets of Hillsong and The Little Mermaid.
