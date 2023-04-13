Live! with Kelly and Ryan is undergoing a transformation following news that one of its co-hosts is leaving the show after six years, as fans ask who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan?

The popular ABC talk show Live! first launched back in 1983 when it was known as The Morning Show and was hosted then by Regis Philbin and Cyndy Garvey. And over the years it's changed its name and presenters, but it's Live! with Regis and Kathie-Lee series was what saw it rise to national popularity.

Having run for 12 years, it ran as Live! with Regis and Kelly for a further decade before Michael Strahan (opens in new tab) paired up with Kelly on the show. He left to join Good Morning America and in 2017 Ryan Seacrest was announced as his replacement.

But as Ryan prepares to move on, we look at why he's leaving and who's replacing him...

Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan?

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan and as a result, the show is being renamed Live! with Kelly and Mark. Speaking about his replacement on the Oscars red carpet, Ryan said, "It’s bittersweet. We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship. Mark is going to take over and he and I have the same kind of relationship. It’s going to be an exciting last few weeks.”

Kelly added, "Nothing will really change between the three of us. It’s just that Ryan will get to have his coffee later.”

Kelly and Mark first met back in 1995 on All My Children. In 1996 the pair eloped to get married (opens in new tab) and have three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin 20.

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan show?

Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live! with Kelly and Ryan show "to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation (opens in new tab) Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country". His full statement which he released last month, reads, "I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country.

He added, “I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”

At the time Kelly replied by captioning an Instagram photo of her and Seacrest, "OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. Congratulations on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And Mark welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship.”

When is Ryan Seacrest last day on Live?

Ryan Seacrest's last day on Live with Kelly and Ryan is on Friday 14th April 2023 when they have Dr Jill Biden as a guest on the show, as Mark Consuelos takes over as show co-host on April 17. Mark said, "I couldn’t be more honored or excited,”

On Wednesday night Ryan threw a farewell dinner for his Live! colleagues and a video of his speech from the glitzy event was shared on the show's official Instagram.

"There's really no other place in this business than to be part of the Live! show, I am grateful to have been a part of for six years and i wanted us to get together and enjoy something that I like a lot, which is great food. Everybody over the last couple of week has been asking me 'what are you gonna miss?' For starters I'll miss the red herrings, I will also miss sharing the bathroom with, well everyone...and you know who you are..." he joked.

He went on to say, "I will miss the Halloween show, no that's actually a lie, the costumes, the wigs, the art of all of it..."

He thanked his show stylist Esther and gave thanks to other staff members.

"Personally for me, to walk out on that stage after you guys have turned around a show overnight, it is a magical experience that I will remember for ever..." he added.

His final thanks went to Kelly Ripa, "Our leader, my brother Mark, congratulations, it's wonderful to go through this process with somebody I love so much....congratulations and I can't wait to watch or tape it, sleep in and watch, probably that, but congratulations Mark."

