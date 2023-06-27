When will The Little Mermaid be on Disney+? - rumoured release date

The Little Mermaid raked in more than £100m at the box office in its first four days of opening in cinemas and families are already keen to know when will The Little Mermaid be on Disney+?

While many children want to play with the best Frozen toys it won't be long before the red-haired Disney princess Ariel is swimming into kids' wanted toy lists - we were hooked ever since seeing the first-look of Ariel and Eric's relationship in the live-action movie.

Even Ursula won't be able to stop us from watching the live-action movie over and over again, but all we need to know is when it's coming to the streaming platform Disney+...

The Little Mermaid will be on Disney+ and its rumoured release date is 30th august 2023. This has not yet been officially confirmed but given that most of Disney's movie releases drop on its Disney+ service following a minimum 90-day period, with Premieres typically releasing on the platform on Wednesdays, August 30th is the soonest expected date.

Can I stream The Little Mermaid 2023?

Yes, families will be able to stream Disney's new Live-action movie The Little Mermaid when it officially releases on Disney+ providing they have a Disney+ sibscription. Fans can already stream the animated version of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale of Ariel on Disney+ now. And the 1989 version of the hit movie can be watched too with subscriptions starting from £7.99 a month.

The Little Mermaid won't be on Netflix.

Among the early reviews on Google from people who have watched the movie in cinemas say, "Unsinkable Disney does it again with an atmospheric romantic novela-esque film retelling the yearning of maturing wide-eyed teenage angst in the fairy tale land based on Hans Christian Andersen.

Awesome. The sweeping broad encompassing sets are captivating."

Another happy viewer added, "The new "Little Mermaid" movie is a true cinematic treasure. With its mesmerising visuals, unforgettable performances, and a soundtrack that will tug at your heartstrings, it is a magical experience for audiences of all ages. This enchanting underwater adventure will leave you with a renewed sense of hope, reminding you of the power of dreams, love, and the beauty that lies within us all. Dive in and prepare to be swept away!"

