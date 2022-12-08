Who is Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter, and what has she been in before?

You might know Mia Threapleton as Kate Winslet's daughter, but she is about to become a star in her own right after starring alongside her mum in a Channel 4 drama.

Kate Winslet is undoubtedly a huge star, and her eldest daughter deciding to follow her mother into acting, meant huge shoes to fill. However Kate's eldest child, Mia Honey Threapleton, is busy making her very own stamp in the thespian world. Mia is about to star alongside her mother in I Am Ruth (opens in new tab), the latest instalment in the BAFTA-nominated and female-led drama anthology series I Am, created by Dominic Savage. The two hour special is set to air on Channel 4 on December 8, with a fictional storyline developed by Dominic Savage and Kate Winslet, about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people in the modern digital age. Winslet stars as the titular Ruth, with Mia portraying her daughter, Freya. Read on for everything to know about Mia, and what she's starred in before.

Who is Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter?

Mia Honey Threapleton was born on October 12, 2000 in London, and is currently 22-years-old. She was the only child born to mother Kate Winslet's first marriage, and has two younger half brothers.

Her eldest half brother is 18-year-old Joe Mendes, from Kate Winslet's second marriage to film director Sam Mendes. Her youngest half brother is 9-year-old Bear Blaze Winslet, born to Kate and her current husband, Edward Abel Smith. Mia has dyslexia and told Variety (opens in new tab) she struggles with reading scripts sent to her. To understand them, the actress said "I’m dyslexic and that means I have to read slowly and steadily to be able to absorb things fully sometimes".

Although Winslet always thought her daughter would follow her into acting, Mia entered into the industry on her own steam, even finding her own casting agent without the help of her famous mother. Now signed to United Agents, Winslet said of her daughter when speaking on Lorraine "That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming. I think I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go".

She continued “What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar. The people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self esteem".

Mia spoke to Variety about how spending time on film sets as a small child was limited for her, but also inspiring. She said "I never actually spent much time around sets that my mum was working on. It was always a special treat. It’s a very different experience when it is happening to you, and not just something I was getting to observe from time to time. I really understand why my mum has always impressed on us how hard the work is. She is right! And I loved every second of it".

(Image credit: Joss Barratt/Channel 4)

What has Mia Threapleton been in before?

Mia Threapleton has appeared in A Little Chaos, Shadows, and Dangerous Liaisons.

Kate Winslet also starred in the 2014 film A Little Chaos, where Mia only had a very minor role. Alan Rickman and the late Helen McCrory also starred in the British period film, that Rickman also directed. She went on to have a lead role in the 2020 independent film Shadows. This sees her star teenager Alma, a catastrophic event survivor. Along with sister Alex, the pair live in the woods with their mother, who attempts to keep them safe from an ominous presence called the Shadows, which come out in the daylight.

In 2022, Mia was cast as Rose in period drama Dangerous Liaisons, based on the novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The show premiered on Starz on November 6, 2022, and has been renewed for a second season. The Crown's Lesley Manville, and singer/actress Paloma Faith are just two of Mia's co-stars in the star studded show.

(Image credit: Joss Barratt/Channel 4)

Who is Mia Threapleton's dad?

Mia Threapleton's dad is 49-year-old film director James Edward "Jim" Threapleton. After his split from Kate Winslet in 2001, he married Julie Vuorinen in 2008 and had two further daughters.

Jim Threapleton met Kate Winslet on the set of Hideous Kinky where he was working as assistant director. The pair married in 1998 before separating and divorcing in 2001. His first outing as a director was the film Extraordinary Rendition starring Andy Serkis, which was released in 2007. His his second wife Julie Vuorinen, is reportedly a school administrator and special needs teacher. The couple have two daughters, Olivia, born in 2009, and Georgia, born in 2013. This means Mia has two half brothers, and two half sisters.

(Image credit: PA Images/Alamy)

Mia Threapleton: I Am Ruth

Playing her mother's on-screen daughter in I Am Ruth, Mia said this is the first time they've acted together, despite Mia appearing in Winslet's 2014 film A Little Chaos.

She said "This was the first time that we have ever worked together. She has been my mum for 21 years but we’ve never worked together and it was really fun actually. It was really good fun and really enjoyable."

When asked about any moments Mia might've forgotten she was acting because she working with her mum, she told Channel 4 "Because of the nature of the type of project, there is no dialogue to have as a base to work from, so a lot of what was being created was completely based on what the other was putting out. The fact that she is actually my mother, I feel that really helped in a way because the chemistry, the connection, the emotional bond between us as a mother and daughter who are very close to each other, was already there".

On how Mia came to be cast in the role of Freya, Winslet told Channel 4 "I haven’t worked with Mia before and she became an actress in 2018. She has been chipping away and working steadily which has been amazing for her. When Dominic and I started to creep towards this mother daughter story, I didn’t think about Mia playing Freya at all initially. I think because I wasn’t sort of pushing for that or trying to manipulate that in any way, when Dominic said to me “well who should play Freya?” I suddenly went, oh my gosh well Mia could definitely do it but you’d have to meet with her and you’d have to talk with her and see if you feel she could."

She added "We went through those steps and he felt very confident that she did have the maturity to be able to handle some of the really difficult themes. From that moment on, Mia and I did this really weird thing of trying not to talk to each other about it too much. I think we didn’t want to over plan things and also she is very different to me as a person, and she is very different to me as an actress. Her process is really different. There are some things that are quite similar and there are still things that I am trying to pass along that I think could be useful over the years, just technical basics. But she said 'don’t tell me anything, I don’t want to hear'. She got to a point where she was like 'no it’s okay, I’ve got it, I’m going to figure it out'".

