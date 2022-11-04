GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Escape to the Chateau fans are delighted that the new series is now being aired on Channel 4 but some viewers are wondering why is Escape to the Chateau ending?

The popular show, which made its debut back in 2016, has since taken fans on a magical property renovation journey that saw Dick and Angel Strawbridge trade in their two-bedroom apartment in Essex for a run-down 19th century French chateau and work tirelessly to restore it to its former glory.

But with a limited budget and a mammoth job ahead of them to completely transform its 45 bedrooms - not forgetting also maintaining its acres of land - as they set about making it a beautiful venue for weddings and events.

But with Season 9, being the last instalment, we look at why the show is ending...

Why is Escape to the Chateau ending?

Escape to the Chateau is ending, six years after it first aired and 9 seasons on from when Dick started by installing a complex heating system and Angel got creative with vintage decor, because Dick and Angel are "looking forward to what the future holds".

The couple released a statement to tell fans of their decision, it reads, "Our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold."

Dick and Angel soon run into budgeting problems yet persevere, as the deadline to the wedding season and its hundreds of guests draws ever closer.

They continued, "The good, the bad and the ugly… We have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older."

They added that they're "so grateful" to everyone who supported them, saying: "We're looking forward to what the future holds."

When is Escape to the Chateau on?

Escape to the Chateau is on Channel 4 on Sundays at 8pm and on Channel 4+1 at 9pm. Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on catch up on All 4. This latest and final season will return to the Strawbridges' home as it opens for business after two years of closure.

With the Chateau hosting weddings (opens in new tab) and events, it is setting up for its "biggest ever Christmas extravaganza to mark the end of an unforgettable era".

Is this the last series of Escape to the Chateau?

Yes, Season 9 is the final series of Escape to the Chateau. But Dick and Angel Strawbridge fans should fear not, for the couple will return to Channel 4 with their new show Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which airs in 2023.

The spin-off will follow Dick and Angel on their adventures, which will see them unlock "the secrets of France".

Escape to the Chateau: How much did they pay for the chateau?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge paid £280,000 for the chateau in Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau when they bought it back in 2015. The property which has 45-rooms, 78 windows, 12 acres of land and one moat, has stood empty for 40 years and didn't even have any electricity, heating or running water. The couple set about renovating the property to return it back to its former glory and they've been filming every step of the way ever since.

Who narrates Escape to the Chateau?

Tracy-Ann Oberman narrates Escape to the Chateau. She is an English actress, playwright and narrator who is widely known for her roles as Chrissie Watts in BBC One soap EastEnders and Valerie Lewis 'Auntie Val' in Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

(Image credit: Getty)

