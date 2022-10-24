Who is Victoria Fritz on BBC Breakfast and does she have a husband?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

BBC Breakfast viewers were wondering who is on BBC Breakfast this morning with fans asking who is Victoria Fritz and does she have a husband?

Regular BBC Breakfast presenters John Kay (opens in new tab), Naga Munchetty (opens in new tab), Sally Nugent (opens in new tab) and Charlie Stayt were out of the studio today (Monday, 24th October) leaving a new face, Victoria Fritz, in charge of interviewing guests on the sofa alongside sport correspondent John Watson.

With the impending announcement of a new Prime Minister after Liz Truss officially resigned (opens in new tab) last week, John Kay was send from BBC Breakfast studios in Salford to stand outside Number 10 Downing Street to cover the latest developments live.

And as he handed back to the studio during the morning's schedule, viewers were wondering who was on BBC Breakfast, as we look at all you need to know about Victoria Fritz...

Who is Victoria Fritz?

Victoria Fritz is a television presenter who hosts the BBC's morning global news programme on BBC One, BBC News and BBC World news. The business correspondent and presenter also occasionally appears on BBC Breakfast.

Born in 1984, Victoria, was a sporty student at school - playing netball, athletics, cross-country, football and rugby to name but a few which she participated in during her attendance at Woldingham School.

She went on to study at Cambridge between 2006-2007 and graduated with a degree in Law and Economics. She also has a MBA from the Cambridge Judge Business School in 2007.

Victoria has worked for the BBC since 2008, and before joining the broadcaster she worked form Breaking Views, a financial commentary site which is now part of Reuters.

Since joining the BBC she has worked as a business journalist covering the financial crisis from London and later from New York as North America business correspondent. She went on to launch BBC's Business Live programme and became the BBC's first female transport correspondent in which she covered the global impact of a shifting transport landscape across business, politics and culture for programmes such as Today on BBC Radio 4, The Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2, and the Six O’Clock News and ‘Ten O’Clock News covering areas such as the UK’s industrial strategy, the rail re-nationalisation debate, social exclusion, air quality policy, aerospace, vehicles, and not forgetting, potholes.

Some BBC fans will remember Victoria as the presenter who went into labour back in November 2016, shortly after completing a live broadcast, in which co-presenter Sally Nugent acted as a birthing partner, according to reports from BBC News.

Victoria shares her gardening tips on her Instagram page and website The Social Gardener (opens in new tab).

Holding for fort whilst @jonkay01 keeps Larry The Cat company at Downing Street. Join us. Quite a bit going on, isn’t there? pic.twitter.com/gZgzZS7O50October 24, 2022 See more

Who is Victoria Fritz' husband?

Victoria Fritz is married to husband Dan Fritz who is understood to be a writer and barrister and they have two children together. The couple married in 2011 and were renovating a house they'd bought when Victoria found out she was pregnant. She later went into labour five weeks earlier than expected with son William, and recalled the ordeal for Bliss charity (opens in new tab).

And their second child, a daughter, born a few years later. Not much else is known about their relationship or family life.

A post shared by The S🍏cial Gardener (@thesocialgardener) (opens in new tab)

