Who is Scarlette Douglas? Meet the I’m a Celeb contestant

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to the jungle, we've got fun and games. We got everything you want honey, we know the names… The celebs are heading back to the jungle for 2022, and meet contestant Scarlette Douglas.

Excitement is mounting for the 2022 instalment of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, especially as the contestants are making an eagerly anticipated return to Australia. Pandemic restrictions forced the previous two seasons to be filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales, and fans are eager to see the celebrities resume the famous trials that can only take place in Australia. This year’s offering of the hit reality show premieres on Sunday, November 6, at 9pm. The opening episode will be a 105-minute special, with the start date a little earlier than usual to prevent a clash with the World Cup - this kicks off on Sunday, November 20. With Scarlette Doulglas confirmed to be participating this year, we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about her before she’s seen chowing down on a bushtucker trial delicacy.

For news on other confirmed I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab) contestants, look no further than out comprehensive guide. For an update on how to vote on this year's I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) - for Jungle VIPs, trials and the celebrity you want to win, we also have this covered. The nation is shaken by the former Health Secretary joining the contestants this year, leading some viewers to ask is Matt Hancock divorced (opens in new tab)? We can get you caught up with the answers, and on the scandal he was involved in while in office.

Who is Scarlette Douglas?

Scarlette was born Charlotte Patricia Louise Douglas, but known professionally as Scarlette Douglas.

Her website (opens in new tab) describes her as a performer at heart, and she has performed in musicals all over the world - this includes the X Factor West End Musical I Can’t Sing produced by SYCO. She has also been seen on Stars in your Eyes, A League of their Own, The Paul O’Grady Show, Children in Need, The Alan Titchmarsh Show, and Dancing on Ice.

Her main passion fell with Musical Theatre when she graduated college, where she subsequently appeared in many West End shows and tours. As well as modelling, Scarlette has sung in Girl Groups, and backing danced for CeeLo Green, Paloma Faith, and Craig David. After 10 years in the industry, Scarlette made the decision to transition into TV presenting - in 2011, she was runner up in the 2011 worldwide search for the ‘Next big name in Hosting’.

She has set up her own TV production company, Two Of A Kind Productions, which once developed a YouTube Channel focussing on bringing unknown talent to a wider audience. She is also a keen podcaster, with podcast (opens in new tab) Motivation Mixtape featuring interviews with Olympian and Paralympian athletes ahead of competing in Rio.

How old is Scarlette Douglas and where is she from?

Scarlette Douglas is 37-years old, and is from Enfield in London. She was born on March 17, 1987.

In a clip shared to Twitter, Scarlette discussed her upcoming time on I'm A Celebrity. She said "I don't really like loud, loud, in your face sort of people. Maybe because I'm quite loud and in your face!" Followed by laughter, she added "that could be why, I'm a bit like 'no, back up, there's competition here!'".

What has Scarlette let herself in for… 😂🐛🐍🕷️Can’t wait to see our girl light up your screens… bring it on! #TeamScarlette @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/L8GOigMOtFNovember 2, 2022 See more

What does Scarlette Douglas do?

Scarlette Douglas is currently a TV presenter and property expert. Previously, she has worked as a singer, dancer, and model.

Her presenting credits include:

A Place in The Sun

Worst House on The Street

Points of View

The One Show

Jeremy Vine

Holiday Secrets... Is Last Minute Best?

Love it Or List It

George Clarke's Flipping Fast

A post shared by Scarlette Douglas (@missscardoug) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Scarlette still on a Place in the Sun?

Scarlette Douglas is no longer a presenter on A Place in The Sun. She announced her departure from the show in August 2022, after seven years working on the series.

She left the series to focus on property development, and the chance to front other prime-time shows that didn't take her out of the country on such a frequent basis. Her current priorities are Worst House On The Street, and renovation show Flipping Fast. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), a source close to Scarlette said "She is passionate about adding value to houses and thinks the new series can help a lot of people," but the pandemic had caused problems for her, and the makers of A Place in The Sun.

Scarlette said of leaving the show "Last year we couldn’t really travel because of Covid, and Brexit and all of that sort of stuff, but then in August I got stuck in Spain with Covid for two weeks. When I looked at my diary for this year and at the end of last year I had a bit of a burnout, I had a bit of a meltdown". This contributed to her decision to step away from the show.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Scarlette Douglas related to Stuart Douglas?

Yes, Scarlette Douglas is related to Stuart Douglas - he is her brother. Stuart is a retired footballer, who now works as a physiotherapist for AFC Bournemouth.

The siblings also host both Worst House On The Street, and Flipping Fast, together. Stuart took to Instagram to share support for his sister entering the jungle. Next to a picture of her, he wrote "It’s fitting that our 100th post confirms and celebrates Scarlette entering the jungle for this years series of @imacelebrity. She’s excited and ready for the challenge. She’ll be counting on your support and votes. Tune in at 9pm, Sunday 6th November on @itv. Go Scarlette".

(Image credit: Peter Hogan/Alamy)

Who is Scarlette douglas married to

Scarlette Douglas isn't married, and isn't currently in a relationship.

She was in a relationship with musician Lyndrik Xela for two years, confirming a split just before she flew to Australia. Xela was was once a contestant on The Voice UK. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Scarlette's schedule was responsible for the split, with a source saying "They split quietly earlier this year – it was difficult with her schedule and his career. She was upset when it first happened, but she is doing okay now and is looking forward to her I’m A Celeb journey".

The couple reportedly met over a decade ago, when they were both performing in Thriller Live in the West End. When asked if she was open to finding love in the jungle, Scarlette said "I just like a good, honest, trustworthy man. I do hear there might be someone in the jungle that has got a good set of muscles on him so I would like to see a muscly guy yeah. See if there is a Tarzan out there".

A post shared by Lyndrik Xela (@iamlyndrikxela) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Scarlette douglas: Net worth

Scarlette Douglas is rumoured to have a net worth of £200,000, although there are no verified reports of this.

She and brother Stuart told House Beautiful (opens in new tab) that they're fans of bargains. Stuart said "I bought a statement chair on eBay that I've had for years. It just looks so great. Another amazing eBay deal I had was finding a dining room table which has a base that looks like a tree. I saw something similar on BBC One's Saturday Kitchen. I tend to find little hidden treasures and normally come up trumps really.

Scarlette added "I recently went to Home Bargains searching for a really nice tray to put candles on. I found the exact one I was looking for and it only cost £3.99. My favourite shop is Dunelm. I love everything they sell. I also love popping into The Range and Home Bargains. I found a drinks trolley in Home Bargains for around £30 recently and it was so much cheaper than other retailers online. You don't always have to shop expensive to get good homewares".

Related ITV Features:

Video of the Week