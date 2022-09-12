Frozen Planet II: All you need to know about Sir David Attenborough's new BBC show

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sir David Attenborough is back with a new series of his hit nature documentary Frozen Planet II as we look at what channel its on and all you need to know.

Climate change is a real worry for the world - not just Greta Thunberg (opens in new tab) - and the UK is no stranger to experiencing extreme weather conditions like the recent drought and subsequent hosepipe ban (opens in new tab).

The new Prince of Wales has previously declared 'enough is enough' (opens in new tab) as he highlights the issue and Sir David Attenborough, who recently paid tribute following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), highlights one of the biggest victims of climate change - a mother polar bear struggling to feed her cubs in a world of shrinking sea ice...

What channel is Frozen Planet II on?

Frozen Planet II airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. The six-part series started on 11th September and a new episode is available to watch each week on BBC One at the same time or stream afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

Journeying from pole to pole, Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising frozen worlds that exist across the planet and the remarkable animals that make them their home.

How many episodes of Frozen Planet II?

There are six episodes of Frozen Planet II. The first episode premiered on BBC One on Sunday 11th September and focused on life in the extreme. The first episode begins far south, in the most hostile place on earth, the frozen continent of Antarctica. After being raised on the ice in winter, emperor penguin chicks find themselves abandoned by their parents in spring. To survive, they must find their own way across the treacherous sea ice to the rich waters of the Southern Ocean.

The waters surrounding Antarctica may be the richest of all, but they are also home to an exceptionally sophisticated predator, the killer whale. To reach their favoured prey, Weddell seals, a family of killer whales have learnt to generate their own waves, washing the seals off their ice floes. It’s a technique that has been passed down over generations and is coordinated by the family matriarch, who can be over 100 years old.

Where is Frozen Planet II filmed?

Frozen Planet II is filmed in Antarctica, the Himalayas, the boreal forest, Arctic Circle and Greenland.

The series synopsis explains, "Leaving Antarctica and travelling north, we discover frozen habitats that are created by altitude. The greatest of these is the Himalaya, the tallest mountain range on earth, which contains so much ice and snow it is known as the third pole. In the shadow of the Himalaya lies a vast frozen grassy plain that is home to the fluffiest cat in the world,

"Pallas’s cat. It may have extremely dense fur, but if it’s to survive the Mongolian winter, it needs to catch lots of gerbils and voles. Easier said than done when you only have short legs and paws that are sensitive to the cold.

"North of the Great Steppe lies the boreal forest, which encircles the continents of North America, Europe and Asia, and remains frozen for six months of the year. Prowling these forests in the far east of Russia is the Siberian tiger, the largest cat in the world. In winter, it is on the lookout for black bears hibernating in caves, a high-risk strategy that only a cat of this size would attempt.

It continues, "Above the boreal forest, we cross into the Arctic Circle, where conditions become so extreme that trees can no longer grow. This is the tundra. Living here are relics of the last ice age, musk ox. In spring, their calves face a far greater danger than the cold, grizzly bears. Encounters can be brutal, but if just a few calves survive the gauntlet, the herd’s future is secure.

"To the north of the tundra is the Arctic Ocean, the only ocean that can completely freeze over. Living here is one of the most peculiar animals on earth, the hooded seal. Males have extraordinary inflatable noses, producing a bright red balloon out of their left nostrils. One male hopes this will make him irresistible.

"All of the frozen habitats share one thing in common: the threat posed by today’s climate change. Travelling to the island of Greenland, home to the largest body of ice in the northern hemisphere, we witness how global warming is melting its ice cap at faster rates than ever before, with profound consequences for global sea levels. Lastly, we visit the Arctic’s most iconic resident, the polar bear, as a mother bear struggles to provide for her cubs in a world of shrinking sea ice."

