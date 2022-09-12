Frozen Planet II: All you need to know about Sir David Attenborough's new BBC show
Sir David Attenborough is back with a new series of his nature documentary looking at coldest regions of the world.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sir David Attenborough is back with a new series of his hit nature documentary Frozen Planet II as we look at what channel its on and all you need to know.
Climate change is a real worry for the world - not just Greta Thunberg (opens in new tab) - and the UK is no stranger to experiencing extreme weather conditions like the recent drought and subsequent hosepipe ban (opens in new tab).
The new Prince of Wales has previously declared 'enough is enough' (opens in new tab) as he highlights the issue and Sir David Attenborough, who recently paid tribute following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), highlights one of the biggest victims of climate change - a mother polar bear struggling to feed her cubs in a world of shrinking sea ice...
What channel is Frozen Planet II on?
Frozen Planet II airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. The six-part series started on 11th September and a new episode is available to watch each week on BBC One at the same time or stream afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
Journeying from pole to pole, Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising frozen worlds that exist across the planet and the remarkable animals that make them their home.
How many episodes of Frozen Planet II?
There are six episodes of Frozen Planet II. The first episode premiered on BBC One on Sunday 11th September and focused on life in the extreme. The first episode begins far south, in the most hostile place on earth, the frozen continent of Antarctica. After being raised on the ice in winter, emperor penguin chicks find themselves abandoned by their parents in spring. To survive, they must find their own way across the treacherous sea ice to the rich waters of the Southern Ocean.
The waters surrounding Antarctica may be the richest of all, but they are also home to an exceptionally sophisticated predator, the killer whale. To reach their favoured prey, Weddell seals, a family of killer whales have learnt to generate their own waves, washing the seals off their ice floes. It’s a technique that has been passed down over generations and is coordinated by the family matriarch, who can be over 100 years old.
A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Where is Frozen Planet II filmed?
Frozen Planet II is filmed in Antarctica, the Himalayas, the boreal forest, Arctic Circle and Greenland.
The series synopsis explains, "Leaving Antarctica and travelling north, we discover frozen habitats that are created by altitude. The greatest of these is the Himalaya, the tallest mountain range on earth, which contains so much ice and snow it is known as the third pole. In the shadow of the Himalaya lies a vast frozen grassy plain that is home to the fluffiest cat in the world,
"Pallas’s cat. It may have extremely dense fur, but if it’s to survive the Mongolian winter, it needs to catch lots of gerbils and voles. Easier said than done when you only have short legs and paws that are sensitive to the cold.
"North of the Great Steppe lies the boreal forest, which encircles the continents of North America, Europe and Asia, and remains frozen for six months of the year. Prowling these forests in the far east of Russia is the Siberian tiger, the largest cat in the world. In winter, it is on the lookout for black bears hibernating in caves, a high-risk strategy that only a cat of this size would attempt.
It continues, "Above the boreal forest, we cross into the Arctic Circle, where conditions become so extreme that trees can no longer grow. This is the tundra. Living here are relics of the last ice age, musk ox. In spring, their calves face a far greater danger than the cold, grizzly bears. Encounters can be brutal, but if just a few calves survive the gauntlet, the herd’s future is secure.
"To the north of the tundra is the Arctic Ocean, the only ocean that can completely freeze over. Living here is one of the most peculiar animals on earth, the hooded seal. Males have extraordinary inflatable noses, producing a bright red balloon out of their left nostrils. One male hopes this will make him irresistible.
"All of the frozen habitats share one thing in common: the threat posed by today’s climate change. Travelling to the island of Greenland, home to the largest body of ice in the northern hemisphere, we witness how global warming is melting its ice cap at faster rates than ever before, with profound consequences for global sea levels. Lastly, we visit the Arctic’s most iconic resident, the polar bear, as a mother bear struggles to provide for her cubs in a world of shrinking sea ice."
Related BBC Features:
- Where is Animal Park filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Is Gone Fishing coming back and how many episodes are there? (opens in new tab)
- Survivor UK reboot (opens in new tab)
- The Capture Season 2 (opens in new tab) - is it based on a true story and how does it end?
- The Control Room (opens in new tab) - cast and all you need to know
Video of the week...
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! introduce first autistic character to the series with Bruno the Brake car
Thomas & Friends introduce first autistic character to the series with Bruno the Brake car.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's corgis: How many dogs did the Queen have and who will look after them now?
We share details of The Queen's corgis and how many dogs she had during her lifetime - including their names and where they will live now.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Is The Good Nurse on Netflix and is it based on a true story?
The Good Nurse is set to hit screens as we look at all you need to know.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Ted Lasso season 3: What we know so far about a release date and season 4
Ted Lasso season 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, which is why we've looked for clues around a possible release date.
By Lucy Wigley • Last updated
-
Cobra Kai season 5: UK release date and time of the Netflix martial arts show
Cobra Kai is back for season 5 on Netflix for more martial arts based comedy-drama and we have news of the UK release date and time of the anticipated new season
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Blonde: Netflix release date, cast, and plot of the Ana de Armas film
Fans won't have to wait much longer for the Blonde release date - the film that reimagines Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - Is it based on a true story?
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is coming to BBC Three and here's all you need to know about the teen crime thriller
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
MAFS UK cast: Meet the 2022 Married at First Sight couples
Fans of the hit reality show want details on the Married at First Sight UK 2022 cast members looking for love in season 7.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is Love in the Villa filmed? Locations of the Netflix rom com
Viewers want to know where is Love in the Villa filmed after being taken in by the beautiful Italian locations seen in Netflix's latest rom com.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Why do MPs stand up in Parliament during PMQs?
Why do MPs stand up in Parliament during PMQs? Viewers are wondering after new PM Liz Truss appeared in the Commons today
By Selina Maycock • Published