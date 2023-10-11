Will there be a Lupin season 4? Here’s what we know so far

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Season three has only just landed on Netflix, but viewers already want to know if there will be a Lupin season four.

Lupin part three landed on Netflix on October 5, with Omar Sy reprising his role as gentleman thief Assane Diop. The series is inspired by the fictional Arsène Lupin, a character created by real-life novelist and writer Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s, and follows Assane as he tries to get revenge for his late father, who died in prison after being framed for theft.

When it was first released, Lupin became Netflix's biggest non-English series at the time - though you can watch with subtitles - and it's remained hugely successful, with season three jumping straight into the streaming platform's global top ten. So, much like Netflix subscribers have been asking if there will be a Virgin River season six or another season of Sweet Magnolias, now the same questions are being asked of Lupin. Here's everything we know about the possibility of a Lupin season four - but be warned, there are spoilers ahead...

Will there be a Lupin season 4?

Netflix have not confirmed if there will be a season four of Lupin. However, given the show's popularity, it seems quite likely that another instalment is on its way.

In addition, there are a fair few loose ends the Lupin creators didn't tie up in season three, making the possibility of a season four even more likely. Netflix typically announces a renewal within the first couple of months after a show's release, so hopefully we won't have to wait long to know for sure.

Meanwhile, Lupin co-creator and writer George Kay told RadioTimes.com, "These shows are designed on purpose to run for a long time. And it's never about the stunts.

"The one tiny worry of running out of amazing places in Paris to steal from, that's not the issue. It's just making sure that you have those core central relationships to keep exploring."

He added, "The only way we know for sure is when Netflix says keep going, but all of the architecture is there for that."

With no season four confirmed, it's impossible to know when it could be released. However, there was a two year break between Lupin season two and season three, so it seems unlikely that a possible season four will arrive before 2025.

What will Lupin season 4 be about?

If Lupin is renewed for another season, season four is likely to pick up with Assane in prison, after he turned himself in at the end of season three in exchange for his friend and accomplice Benjamin.

In the final moments of season three, corrupt businessman Hubert Pellegrini returned and it seems like he wants revenge, so he'll likely be returning as the main antagonist of the season.

In case you need a refresher, Pellegrini framed Assane's father for stealing a diamond necklace, which led to his arrest and imprisonment, where he eventually took his own life out of shame.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We also met Assane's mother Mariama in season three, so we can expect her to continue to play a key role.

There have also been rumours that there could be a crossover between Lupin and Sherlock Holmes, given that the pair met in the original books - though Holmes was transparently referred to as Herlock Sholmès in the Maurice Leblanc stories.

What happened in Lupin season 3?

Season three saw Assane return to Paris and try to convince his family to leave France and start a new life somewhere else. The season was packed full of action and intrigue, and Lupin even faked his own death in order to try and escape.

However, Assane was contacted by someone who claimed to be holding his mother captive, blackmailing him into stealing in order to keep her safe. Though he manages to save his mother, in the end he turned himself into the police, in order to save Benjamin and his family.

Once in prison, Assane is placed in a cell right next Hubert Pellegrini, who he had arrested back in season two. In the final moments of season three, a prison guard handed Assane an envelope from his prison 'neighbour', which contained a photograph of Assane as a boy holding a copy of The Cagliastro's Revenge - one of the original Lupin books.

Through a cryptic message, Pellegrini has indicated that he is back, and he also insinuates that someone in Assane's inner circle will betray him.

