Will there be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise? Here's everything we know about the show's return

Will there be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise? Viewers overjoyed to see Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman, need to see more. Here's what we know of a return for the show.

When the Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise was announced, fans of the original series couldn't wait to see Kris Marshall return in his iconic DI Humphrey Goodman role. With the action switched to home turf in the UK, it wasn't long before viewers were also curious about where Beyond Paradise filmed. Even the theme tune had everyone talking - the catchy jingle along with a brilliant soundtrack, quickly had those tuning in wanting to know where they could get their hands on a playlist.

As soon as season 1 had finished its 6-episode run, the viewers who had watched in their millions were keen to know if the show would make a return. Read on to find out everything we know about Beyond Paradise coming back for a much-needed second outing.

Will there be a season 2 of Beyond Paradise?

Yes, both a season 2 and Christmas special of Beyond Paradise have been confirmed.

In a statement, Kris Marshall said "I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise. 'Shipton Abbott' is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."

Martha actress Sally Bretton added "Series one of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned - the second series is set to be brilliant!"

On April 7, the Beyond Paradise Instagram account made the news official, writing "It's official - #BeyondParadise will be returning for a second series!" Among a slew of overjoyed fans, one responded with "Brilliant! It's very rare a spin-off is as good as the original! But it was absolutely perfect! So pleased there is going to be a season 2... And as for the ending of season one, what an amazing crossover! Loved it."

So far, there has been no official season 2 Beyond Paradise release date offered, as it is still in the process of filming.

The countdown to the Christmas special is on however, as this will be airing during the 2023 festive period. Tim Key, Executive Producer at Red Planet Pictures said "We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more.

He added "Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall - and of course to let everyone experience Shipton Abbott at Christmas!"

An eagle-eyed fan spotted film crews setting up in South Devon, for filming of the Christmas special. South Devon Railway and ticket office can be seen in the pictures posted on July 5 and captioned "Filming for Beyond Paradise going on in South Devon today."

Filming for Beyond Paradise going on in South Devon today.

What will Beyond Paradise season 2 be about?

Although executives are usually tight-lipped about unseen plotlines, they have teased a crime involving a steam train, an arson attack, and a missing person.

Expanding on this, the official statement reads "Filmed in picturesque locations around South-West England in Devon and Cornwall, the new series features the same joyful escapism, humour and mind-boggling cases fans have come to adore since series one. Shipton Abbott’s new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend."

Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International said "Beyond Paradise has delivered on the promise that we saw in it from the beginning, quickly building a strong fanbase across our international markets with its endearing characters, gripping mysteries and stunning backdrop. With the strength of our cast and creative team, and our successful partnership with the BBC and Red Planet Pictures, we know that the series’ many fans across our markets are in for another treat when Beyond Paradise returns."

Beyond Paradise season 2: Cast

So far, only returning cast members have been confirmed - new characters are yet to be announced. Confirmed to be making a comeback are:

Kris Marshall (My Family, Death In Paradise) as DI Humphrey Goodman

(My Family, Death In Paradise) as DI Humphrey Goodman Sally Bretton (Not Going Out, Death In Paradise) as Martha Lloyd

(Not Going Out, Death In Paradise) as Martha Lloyd Zahra Ahmadi (Marcella, The Bay) as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls, Call The Midwife) as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu (I'm Alan Partridge, Doc Martin) as Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn (Killing Eve, Kate & Koji) as Anne Lloyd

Jamie Bamber (Marcella, Strike Back) as Archie

