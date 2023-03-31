What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune? Details of the hit BBC show's music
Everything to know about the catchy jingle
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As audience continue to enjoy Beyond Paradise episodes (opens in new tab) - we've shared details about the theme tune and show's soundtrack.
We're nearly half way through the Death in Paradise spin off and fans already can't get enough of the series. Audiences have enjoyed seeing Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) and Sally Bretton (opens in new tab) return to screens as DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee Martha Lloyd. Yet this time around their adventures are a million miles away from the sunny island of Guadeloupe, instead taking place in a popular UK-based location where Beyond Paradise is filmed.
Amongst questions around the cast and anticipation on what will happen next, is fan interest in the Beyond Paradise theme tune. We've shared all there is to know.
What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune?
The Beyond Paradise theme tune is performed by British folk band Bellowhead. It was created by composer Magnus Fiennes, who was also behind the theme tune for Death in Paradise.
Magnus - who is the brother of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes - described the Beyond Paradise theme tune as "spooky, funny, mysterious and moving" on Twitter (opens in new tab).
Sneak preview of the #BeyondParadise credits ahead of tomorrow's episode, anyone? 😉Music by the mighty @bellowheaduk! pic.twitter.com/YbeuyXV4VOMarch 2, 2023
The Beyond Paradise theme tune did not debut until the second episode was released on xx. Tim Key, Executive producer of the series shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) that they "did something different" in episode one. "Title sequence arrives in ep 2 complete with @bellowheaduk’s amazing theme music. Working with them and @magnusfiennes has been one of the biggest joys of this adventure," he confirmed.
Key opened up on the importance of getting the music right for Beyond Paradise, in an interview with WhattoWatch (opens in new tab). "The music is a huge part of the success of the show, which immediately takes you to a specific place. I have become obsessed with bringing a music identity to Beyond Paradise.
"We are lucky to be working with Magnus Fiennes after working with him on Death in Paradise," he continued. "We have worked hard to bring a modern, folk influence to the show, making a unique sound which I am really excited about. And getting Bellowhead on board was amazing."
The Beyond Paradise theme tune received largely positive reviews online. Show fan Michelle (opens in new tab) declared on Twitter: "I loved it very West Country toe tapping music". Whilst another Twitter user (opens in new tab) wrote: "Ooh I love it. Very sea shanty. Xo."
Beyond Paradise music - further details
SoundtrackI (opens in new tab) have collated together some of the songs that make up the Beyond Paradise soundtrack, performed by artists including Michael Kiwanuka, Pentagon and Nathan Evans.
Composer Marcus Fiennes confirmed via Twitter that the soundtrack is not currently available on music streaming platforms, but they are hoping to change this in the future. "We're looking to put up Spotify playlists of songs from Beyond Paradise and Death In Paradise very soon."
That's my daughter Cheyenne singing. Written for the episode. We're looking to put up Spotify playlists of songs from Beyond Paradise and Death In Paradise very soon.February 25, 2023
Marcus also revealed that a family member contributed to the vocals. "That's my daughter Cheyenne singing. Written for the episode," he tweeted.
Marcus shares 26-year-old daughter Cheyenne and 25-year-old daughter Shanti with wife Maya - who is also a musician.
Related features:
- Is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Death in Paradise filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Death in Paradise season 13 - release date and more (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Where is Future Food Stars filmed? Filming locations of Gordon Ramsay's BBC show
Find out where Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars is filmed, as series 2 gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
How to boost serotonin naturally – advice from the experts
A neuroscientist and medical scientist share how to boost your serotonin levels without medication.
By Jenny Rowe • Published
-
Where is Future Food Stars filmed? Filming locations of Gordon Ramsay's BBC show
Find out where Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars is filmed, as series 2 gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are the The Dog Academy experts? Meet the canine specialists on Channel 4's new show
We've shared details on The Dog Academy experts transforming some of Britain's naughtiest canines. From Victoria Stillwell to Sean Brown, meet the dog specialists on the show.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
I'm a Celeb...South Africa line-up - who is going in the jungle?
The ITV reality show is back for a new series and location as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Dog Academy filmed on Channel 4? Filming locations
Dog owners and others tuning into the new Channel 4 show want to know where The Dog Academy is filmed. We've shared details of filming locations and the number of episodes.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie - Why every parent should watch this documentary
It makes for emotional viewing
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Janelle and Adam still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Janelle and Adam are still together, the MAFS Australia couple that found themselves caught in a 'cheating' scandal.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Jason Watkin's wife and children - everything to know about Clara Francis and the couple's family life
Jason Watkins and his wife Clara Francis have sat down for an ITV documentary discussing the death of their 2-year-old daughter. Here's everything to know about his wife, children and family life.
By Emily Stedman • Published