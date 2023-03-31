What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune? Details of the hit BBC show's music

As audience continue to enjoy Beyond Paradise episodes (opens in new tab) - we've shared details about the theme tune and show's soundtrack.

We're nearly half way through the Death in Paradise spin off and fans already can't get enough of the series. Audiences have enjoyed seeing Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) and Sally Bretton (opens in new tab) return to screens as DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee Martha Lloyd. Yet this time around their adventures are a million miles away from the sunny island of Guadeloupe, instead taking place in a popular UK-based location where Beyond Paradise is filmed.

Amongst questions around the cast and anticipation on what will happen next, is fan interest in the Beyond Paradise theme tune. We've shared all there is to know.

What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune?

The Beyond Paradise theme tune is performed by British folk band Bellowhead. It was created by composer Magnus Fiennes, who was also behind the theme tune for Death in Paradise.

Magnus - who is the brother of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes - described the Beyond Paradise theme tune as "spooky, funny, mysterious and moving" on Twitter (opens in new tab).

The Beyond Paradise theme tune did not debut until the second episode was released. Tim Key, Executive producer of the series shared on Twitter that they "did something different" in episode one. "Title sequence arrives in ep 2 complete with @bellowheaduk's amazing theme music. Working with them and @magnusfiennes has been one of the biggest joys of this adventure," he confirmed.

Key opened up on the importance of getting the music right for Beyond Paradise, in an interview with WhattoWatch (opens in new tab). "The music is a huge part of the success of the show, which immediately takes you to a specific place. I have become obsessed with bringing a music identity to Beyond Paradise.

"We are lucky to be working with Magnus Fiennes after working with him on Death in Paradise," he continued. "We have worked hard to bring a modern, folk influence to the show, making a unique sound which I am really excited about. And getting Bellowhead on board was amazing."

The Beyond Paradise theme tune received largely positive reviews online. Show fan Michelle (opens in new tab) declared on Twitter: "I loved it very West Country toe tapping music". Whilst another Twitter user (opens in new tab) wrote: "Ooh I love it. Very sea shanty. Xo."

Beyond Paradise music - further details

SoundtrackI (opens in new tab) have collated together some of the songs that make up the Beyond Paradise soundtrack, performed by artists including Michael Kiwanuka, Pentagon and Nathan Evans.

Composer Marcus Fiennes confirmed via Twitter that the soundtrack is not currently available on music streaming platforms, but they are hoping to change this in the future. "We're looking to put up Spotify playlists of songs from Beyond Paradise and Death In Paradise very soon."

Marcus also revealed that a family member contributed to the vocals. "That's my daughter Cheyenne singing. Written for the episode," he tweeted.

Marcus shares 26-year-old daughter Cheyenne and 25-year-old daughter Shanti with wife Maya - who is also a musician.

