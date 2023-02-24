Sally Bretton husband and children - Details of the Beyond Paradise star's family life

As viewers begin watching the anticipated Beyond Paradise episodes (opens in new tab) - we've shared what we know about Sally Bretton's husband, children and personal life.

She earnt rave reviews and fan approval for playing the part of Martha Lloyd to Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman in the original BBC series. And now Sally Bretton is back in her famous role as the detective's fiancee in the all new and exciting Death in Paradise spin off. Filming for Beyond Paradise began in summer 2022 and viewers have been eager for the series to start, wanting an update on the relationship between one of Death in Paradise's favourite romantic pairings.

As for her real life, it turns out that Sally Bretton has moved past her character's fiancee status and is married with children. We've shared what we know about the star's home life, alongside her career highlights to date.

Who is Sally Bretton's husband?

Sally Bretton is married to a professional photographer Lee. The couple live together in a house in Hertfordshire, which is where Sally was born and raised.

The 43-year-old likes to keep very tight-lipped about her personal life and doesn't mention her family in interviews. Sally is also not present on social media either, so there's no photos of her and her husband online.

Whilst we don't know much about Sally Bretton's husband, some may find it amusing that the actress married a man with the same name as her co-star and character's partner in BBC show Not Going Out. Sally plays Lucy to comedian Lee Mack's Lee in the long-running sitcom.

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack in Not Going Out.

Does Sally Bretton have children?

Yes, Sally Bretton and her husband Lee have three children together. Two of them are twins. Whilst we don't know the age of Sally's children it's understood they're young and the reason why the actress hasn't appeared in theatre productions of late.

In March 2020, Sally appeared as Margot Wendice in a production of Dial M for Murder at Glasgow's Theatre Royal. This is her last known theatre work to date. In an interview with Glasgow Times at the time, Sally explained that live performances were difficult when being a mother to little children.

"My children are still quite young, so I haven't done much theatre – touring is not a good fit with family life," she said, adding: "My children came up to Aberdeen for half term, which was fantastic – we had a lovely time. Even saw some dolphins, which was unexpected."

Sally Bretton is best known for her roles as Lucy Adams in BBC sitcom Not Going Out and as Martha Lloyd in BBC dramas Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise.

Some may also recognise Sally Bretton from one of her early roles in The Office UK. Sally starred as Donna in four episodes - an intern at the company who's parents were friends of regional manager David Brent (Ricky Gervais).

TV aside, Sally has also taken to the stage, playing Goneril in a production of King Lear at Shakespeare's Globe in 2008. Back in 2002 she was also nominated for a Best Actress award at the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards, for her role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

When Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise almost five years ago, Sally also quit the show. Now, reprising her role as Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise in 2023, Sally shared how the Death in Paradise spin-off will appeal to fans.

"It has the quintessential, beautiful British countryside and that slice of the West Country way. You've got the crime, you've got the love, the relationships," she says.

"It’s funny in places, it's warm. I think that people will enjoy the escapism that we know from Death in Paradise, but we have our own paradise here."

Sally Bretton: Other facts

Sally Bretton is five ft four in height.

Sally Bretton was born in Hertfordshire on April 23, 1980.

Her real name is Sally Davis. Sally changed her surname to Bretton after joining acting union Equity and learning there was already another Sally Davis on their books.

Sally graduated from Central School of Speech and Drama in 1999.

