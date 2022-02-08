We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Valentine’s gifts for him are the quirky, personal items that your boyfriend or husband will truly appreciate because of the thought you’ve put into the gift.

Whatever he’s into, we’ve made it easy for you to choose the best possible Valentine’s gift for him this year. Whether you want to bedazzle your boyfriend with a grand gesture or spoil your husband with some thoughtful treats he’ll truly love, we’ve made it our mission to find the perfect gift for him.

Best Valentine’s gifts for him 2022

If you want to put a smile on his face, choose something from our ultimate guide to the best Valentine’s gifts for him.

1 . Best Husband Ever Mug

If you don’t really ‘do’ Valentine’s day and can’t be bothered with the fuss of romance and extravagant gifts, then this is one of the best Valentine’s gifts for him to go for. Keep it simple with this practical gift – you might even find he offers to put the kettle on a bit more often. There’s a version for boyfriends too. VIEW AT IWOOT | £7.99

2. Aubergine Stress Ball

We’re not too sure what to say about this except if he’s prone to bouts of stress, this super-sized stress ball in the shape of, um, an aubergine, might be just the thing to help him chillax. If not, it should definitely make him smile. The perfect gift if you don’t take Valentine’s too seriously but love having a laugh together.

VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £10

3. Personalised Heart Toblerone Bar If he’s got a sweet tooth but doesn’t care for fancy chocolates, make a heartfelt statement with this personalised Toblerone bar. You can add his name to the Valentine’s Day design on the sleeve, so there’ll be no doubt about who owns this tasty treat – or who has your heart. VIEW NOW – PREZZYBOX | £12.99

4. Personalised Beer Trio

Surprise the beer lover in your life with this trio of beers bearing personalised labels. Add his name and a cute personal message and ta-dah – you’ve got the best Valentine’s Day gift for him… with change from twenty quid!

VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £13

5. London Nootropics Adaptogenic Coffee

If he’s not really a bean-to-cup bloke, introduce him to the joys of a daily cup of mushroom coffee. (It doesn’t taste anything like mushrooms.) This blend of fine, micro-ground coffee amd medicinal mushroom extracts – also known as adaptogens that help your body and mind adapt to physical, mental and emotional stressors – makes for a truly tasty cup of coffee with health benefits.

VIEW NOW – LONDON NOOTROPICS | FROM £15

6. Urban Apothecary Coconut Grove Luxury Bath and Body Gift Set

Smellies are always a good bet when it comes to the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for him. After all, who doesn’t love their man to smell lush? This classy set comes in a luxury gift bag that contains Coconut Grove luxury hand and body wash, hand and body lotion, and an alcohol-based hand gel. VIEW NOW – The Hut | £25 15

7. Storm Trooper Beer This is hands-down one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for him if he’s a Star Wars fan. A beer hamper exclusively for Jedis, this epic Stormtrooper Valentine’s Thirst Aid Kit is made by Vocation and contains five imperial tipples (1x IPA, 2x Pale Ale, 1x Pilsner and 1x Stout), plus an Original Stormtrooper toughened Craft Ale Glass, a pack of beer snacks and four Original Stormtrooper beer mats. VIEW NOW – MENKIND | £25 8. Monogamy board game If you’re running short of inspiration, try treating him to this award-winning board game. With more than 400 ideas, actions and conversation opening questions, it will hopefully make for an interesting night and live up to its strapline; ‘a hot affair… with your partner’. VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £26.99 9. Friday Night Curry Subscription They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so if he loves a Ruby Murray, treat him to this three-month curry subscription kit. It contains all the fresh spices and recipes he’ll need to cook up a curry storm each month. The first box is sent straight away and should fit through the letterbox. Here’s hoping he’s inviting you round for dinner. VIEW NOW – NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £26

10. Flannel Fleece Dressing Gown A snuggly dressing gown might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you’re shopping for the best Valentine’s day gift for your husband or boyfriend, but most men love themselves a bit of fluffy loungewear. And just think of the cosy cuddles you’ll enjoy when he’s all wrapped up in this. VIEW NOW – BEDROOM ATHLETICS | £55

11. Seaweed& Aeons& Digging& Fire

If whisky is more his cup of tea, go for this 10-year-old Islay single malt. From the same people who brought you Jaffa Cake gin, this is a no-nonsense whisky with a seriously smokey vibe. Imagine drinking a dram outside on the beach around a campfire, and you’ll get a sense of just how quirky it tastes.

VIEW NOW – MASTER OF MALT | £34.95

12. C raft Beer & Snacks Gift for Him



Spoil him on Valentine’s Day with a craft beer hamper. It contains three hoppy craft beers paired with the perfect snacks – a packet of Savoursmiths Desert Salt & Vinegar crisps, Joe & Seph’s delicious Olive Oil Popcorn, and Cambrook crunchy Sweet Chilli Peanuts & Cashews. To round off your V-Day feast, there’s a delicious bar of creamy Montezuma’s Vegan Orange Milk Chocolate to enjoy together.

VIEW NOW – HAMPERS.COM | £38

13. Cuisinart Style Collection CWO50U Wine Bottle Opener

If he’s partial to a good bottle of plonk, arm him with the kit to uncork it in style with this super snazzy bottle opener from Cuisinart. It’s cordless with 8-hour battery life and comes with 3 nifty accessories – a vacuum sealer, a foil cutter and a docking station to keep it charged. It also comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

VIEW NOW – AO.COM | £45 £39

14. Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum

If he loves a good rum, this is definitely one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for him overall. With distinctive Jamaican flavours, the Appleton Estate 12 Year Old Rare Casks is a real treat. It’s a single traditional blended rum that has been matured for at least 12 years – expect flavours of vanilla, orange, hazelnut, dark chocolate, coffee and toffee. Delish.

VIEW NOW – £39.95 | THE WHISKY EXCHANGE

15. Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush



Yes, we’re suggesting that a toothbrush is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that you could buy. But this is no ordinary toothbrush. It’s the Clic toothbrush from Oral B and it comes with an ergonomic handle, 2 brush heads and a very snazzy magnetic brush holder. What’s more, it uses up to 60% less plastic over 2 years compared to a regular manual toothbrush, thanks to the replaceable brush head. If you don’t live together, you could even pop it in your bathroom and suggest he leaves it there from now on!

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £52.28

16. Personalised Build Me Mini Figures

If he’s a LEGO fan, this is definitely one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him. Based on the characteristics and interests that you specify when you place your order, they’ll create two bespoke Lego mini-figures to represent their pair of you and then mount them together in a 3D frame – you can choose from black, white or oak effect. You can even add a personal message. Cute.

VIEW NOW – PREZZYBOX | £59.95

17. Sekonda Men’s Brown Chronograph Watch

What do you buy the man who has everything on Valentine’s Day? A smart timepiece, of course. Better than something he’ll drink or shove in a drawer and forget about. We picked this stylish, sports-inspired watch because the warm rose gold-plated stainless steel case has a touch of the romantic feel about it to remind him of you. Plus now he’ll have no excuse for being late for a date ever again.

VIEW NOW – WATCHPILOT | £89

18. Smeg Drip Coffee Machine



If he loves his coffee, spoil him on the day of love with this vibrant red Smeg coffee machine. It’s drip coffee. But that means he can make a pot in the morning and refill his cup all day – and think of you each time he does so. In addition, it has a 1.4-litre water tank that can make up to 10 cups plus an aroma intensity selector so he can create richly-flavoured coffee that caters to his taste.

VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £175.95

What should I gift my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day?

Finding the best Valentine’s gift for a boyfriend or husband is tricky. The secret to getting it right is to select something that’s just the right mix of sassy, practical and saucy. You want him to feel thought of and appreciated – but also at least a little bit lusted after.

If in doubt, go for a silly gift that will raise a smile – laughter is an aphrodisiac, after all. Failing that, focus on his passions overall. A foodie fella will definitely appreciate receiving a cooking kit, a gourmet meal or a hamper full of tasty treats he loves – plus you’ll get to enjoy them too… bonus! A man who enjoys a drink will definitely welcome a box of special beer or a decent bottle of his favourite tipple as a token of your love. And if you’re really stuck, think about the things he enjoys doing and go for an experience day or pick a personalised gift that will mean that little bit more to him than something off the shelf.