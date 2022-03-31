21 best Easter decorations 2022 to celebrate Spring in style

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter decorations seem to grow in popularity every year. From classics like the traditional Easter tree to contemporary trends like Easter wreaths, the best decorations are the ones you can reuse each year to bring a touch of Springtime style to your home – without spending a fortune. Here’s our pick of the best.

Regardless of whether you celebrate it, the Easter seaons is the perfect opportunity to soak up the joys of Spring. From warmer weather to extra hours of daylight, it’s always a joy to usher in the season of new life – and chocolate! Whether you plan to pop a giant inflatable Easter bunny in the garden or prefer to let Easter pass without too much fuss or expense, we’ve rounded up the best of this year’s Easter decorations to help bring the outdoors in.

But don’t stop at Easter eggs for kids – why not spoil yourself with a delightfully indulgent Easter hamper or treat someone special to an impressive personalised Easter egg? And for the ultimate night in to kick off the Easter holidays in style, treat the little ones to some Easter pyjamas and then snuggle up and enjoy a family-friendly Easter film together.

Best Easter decorations 2022

These are the items that will be gracing our very own Easter tables and cheering up our interiors this Spring…

1. Gisela Graham Pastel Easter Egg Wreath

This eye-catching Easter wreath by Gisela Graham features a colourful array of speckled eggs in pretty pastel tones with blooming spring flowers wrapped around a twig wreath. Hang it on your door to greet guests with a Springtime welcome or add some flowers or candles for the perfect centrepiece for your Easter lunch table.

2. Paperchase Easter Wooden Tree and Decorations

If gathering twigs and making your own Easter tree sounds like too much hassle – or if you’re worried that little fingers will destroy it – make life easier with this super cute alternative Easter tree. One of the best Easter decorations that kids will love, it comes with 14 decorations.

3. John Lewis & Partners Hessian Bunny Bunting

This adorable bunny-themed bunting is just the thing for the garden if you’re hosting an Easter egg hunt at home.

4. John Lewis & Partners Easter Bunny Crackers

We didn’t realise Easter crackers were a thing, but it seems they are this year! These ones are super affordable and the perfect choice to add some extra fun to your Easter celebrations.

£4 | VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

5. Argos Home Table Runner

Faux grass is the on-trend look for your Easter table decor this year, and we can see why. Kids will love this quirky look – and you can reuse it for all sorts of other celebrations throughout the year!

6. lucidcandlestudio Easter Egg Candles

These candles aren’t cheap but we think they’d make a lovely gift for your host if you’re visiting friends or family over the Easter period. They’re too lovely to light, but they’d look fab as part of a pastel Easter table centrepiece.

7. Yankee Candle Chocolate Eggs

Speaking of candles, no candle-lover’s home will be complete this Easter without the Chocolate Eggs scented candle from everyone’s favourite candle brand. And now we’re craving chocolate cornflake nests…

8. Stickerscape Pastel Easter egg window stickers

These pastel Easter egg stickers are a great way to decorate your windows. Perfect for a child’s bedroom or playroom, they’re easy to apply and remove and feature five pastel eggs dangling from a pretty ribbon.

9. WoodandWhistles Personalised Easter Rabbit Ornament

These wooden rabbit decorations can be personalised with a name engraving – why not get one for each family member? They look very cute as a little family of bunnies on a shelf or mantlepiece, or as part of your Easter table centrepiece.

10. Wilko 6 Speckled Hanging Egg Decorations

If you plan to gather some branches from the forest or garden to create a traditional Easter tree, these hanging egg decorations are the perfect accessory and so affordable – definitely one of the best Easter decorations you can buy.

11. Argos Home Easter Carrot Pinata – Orange

A pinata might not be a traditional Easter decoration but if you’re throwing an Easter party for the kids or inviting friends and family round, it’s just the thing to help your celebrations go with a swing.

12. Dunelm Hanging Hatching Felt Chick Decoration

We couldn’t resist adding this adorable little fella to our roundup of this year’s best Easter decorations. Perfect for hanging on an Easter tree or giving to a little one along with their Easter egg.

13. Decorative White Twig Tree

If you’re looking for an Easter tree for a showstopping centrepiece, this one from Lakeland is good value and comes with a three-year guarantee. You can adjust the wire twig branches for the perfect look and we love the idea of hanging home-made Easter biscuits from the branches instead of decorations.

14. Dunelm Beaded Striped Rainbow Hanging Egg Decoration

This beautiful embroidered beaded hanging egg caught our eye when we were hunting for the best Easter decorations because it looks much more expensive than it is. It’s hand-crafted and we love the pastel rainbow colours.

15. John Lewis Talking Tables Mini Bunnies – Set of 5

If pastels aren’t your thing, style up your decor with these brightly coloured bunnies – one of our best Easter decorations. Pop them on your Easter table for a striking, contemporary vibe or hide them in the house or garden and offer a chocolate prize for anyone who finds one.

16. Lights4Fun 20 Bunny & Carrot Easter Fairy Lights

Fairy lights aren’t just for Christmas – these bunny and carrot LED string lights would make a lovely addition to a child’s bedroom to welcome the Easter bunny. You’ll need 3 x AA batteries but can expect 120 hours of illumination time before they’ll need replacing.

17. EBANKU 10ft Easter Inflatables Bunny

It’s not cheap but kids will go crazy for this vibrant inflatable arch – the perfect garden centrepiece for am epic Easter egg hunt. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

18. Monumen Easter Bunny Door Decor

Hang this on the front door to guarantee a smile from guests over the Easter holidays. It features a real plush bunny and is sure to appeal to kids of all ages.

19. Ginger Ray Spring Foliage Wire Bunny Decoration

If your style is a little more understated, add a stylish touch of Spring to your Easter decor with this elegant bunny wreath featuring gold wire and foliage with delicate artificial flowers.

20. Little Lulubel Wooden Bunnies Easter Garland

Continuing the bunny theme, we think this wooden bunny garland is one of the best Easter decorations we’ve seen. It won’t break the bank but you can hang it up year after year so you’ll more than get your money’s worth.

21. Postbox Party Easter Animal Paper Chain Kit

If you’re looking for an Easter craft activity for the kids, why not set them to work making homemade paper chains – easily the best Easter decorations of all.

Best Easter decorations 2022 at-a-glance

Make your Easter interior extra special with decorations from one of these trusted retailers.

