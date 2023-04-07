Here's how to get FREE Lego this Easter weekend

Get yourself to The Entertainer stores this Saturday!

A Lego sign outside a shop
Ellie Hutchings
Ellie Hutchings
published

The Entertainer is offering the chance to get free Lego at 75 of it's stores on Easter Saturday.

If you, your kids of anyone else you know is a big fan of Lego, then you'll want to head to one of The Entertainer stores this Easter weekend. The classic toy is a popular choice for all ages - with their Duplo range for younger kids on of the best toys for five year olds (opens in new tab) and under, while their franchise sets like Star Wars and Harry Potter Lego are some of the best toys for ten year olds (opens in new tab) and up. Plus, Lego sets frequently make it onto best Christmas toy (opens in new tab) lists - so you know you're onto a winner with these fun building toys.

And that's why we're so excited by the news that The Entertainer is giving away free Lego this Easter. At their completely free 'Make & Take' events on Saturday 8 April, families will have the chance to make a Lego Easter egg, which they can then take home with them.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said, "Lego is renowned for promoting make-believe play and creative adventures for children around the world, so we’re delighted to be giving Lego fans the chance to take part in this egg-citing event in 75 of our stores this Easter."

The event will be held in participating stores (find the full list below) between 2pm and 4pm, and will take place on a first come, first served basis. We recommend getting their early, as there's one build per child while stocks last, and once they're gone, they're gone.

Which The Entertainer stores are taking part?

  • Altrincham
  • Amersham
  • Ashford
  • Banbury
  • Barnsley
  • Barnstaple
  • Barrow-in-Furness
  • Basildon
  • Bath
  • Bournemouth
  • Bracknell
  • Bradford
  • Braehead
  • Bristol Cribbs Causeway
  • Bromley Lower Mall
  • Burton on Trent 
  • Cambridge
  • Cardiff
  • Chester
  • Chesterfield
  • Chichester
  • Colchester
  • Corby
  • Cwmbran
  • Derby
  • Didcot
  • Doncaster
  • Douglas IOM
  • Dundee
  • East Kilbride
  • Eastleigh
  • Gloucester
  • Hartlepool
  • Hemel Hempstead
  • Horsham
  • Huddersfield
  • Hull
  • Ipswich
  • Jersey
  • Keynsham
  • Kingston Bentalls
  • Leamington Spa
  • Leeds Spring
  • Lincoln
  • Livingston
  • Llandudno
  • Merryhill
  • Newbury
  • Newport - South
  • Newport, IOW
  • Northwich
  • Reading
  • Sheffield
  • Silverburn Glasgow
  • Solihull
  • Southport
  • St Albans
  • Staines
  • Stirling
  • Stockport
  • Sutton Coldfield
  • Swansea
  • Telford
  • Truro
  • Uxbridge
  • Wakefield
  • Wandsworth
  • Warrington
  • West Bromwich
  • Whiteley
  • Winchester
  • Worcester
  • Wrexham
  • Yate

