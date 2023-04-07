Here's how to get FREE Lego this Easter weekend

The Entertainer is offering the chance to get free Lego at 75 of it's stores on Easter Saturday.

If you, your kids of anyone else you know is a big fan of Lego, then you'll want to head to one of The Entertainer stores this Easter weekend. The classic toy is a popular choice for all ages - with their Duplo range for younger kids on of the best toys for five year olds (opens in new tab) and under, while their franchise sets like Star Wars and Harry Potter Lego are some of the best toys for ten year olds (opens in new tab) and up. Plus, Lego sets frequently make it onto best Christmas toy (opens in new tab) lists - so you know you're onto a winner with these fun building toys.

And that's why we're so excited by the news that The Entertainer is giving away free Lego this Easter. At their completely free 'Make & Take' events on Saturday 8 April, families will have the chance to make a Lego Easter egg, which they can then take home with them.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said, "Lego is renowned for promoting make-believe play and creative adventures for children around the world, so we’re delighted to be giving Lego fans the chance to take part in this egg-citing event in 75 of our stores this Easter."

The event will be held in participating stores (find the full list below) between 2pm and 4pm, and will take place on a first come, first served basis. We recommend getting their early, as there's one build per child while stocks last, and once they're gone, they're gone.

Which The Entertainer stores are taking part?

Altrincham

Amersham

Ashford

Banbury

Barnsley

Barnstaple

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Bath

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Bradford

Braehead

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Bromley Lower Mall

Burton on Trent

Cambridge

Cardiff

Chester

Chesterfield

Chichester

Colchester

Corby

Cwmbran

Derby

Didcot

Doncaster

Douglas IOM

Dundee

East Kilbride

Eastleigh

Gloucester

Hartlepool

Hemel Hempstead

Horsham

Huddersfield

Hull

Ipswich

Jersey

Keynsham

Kingston Bentalls

Leamington Spa

Leeds Spring

Lincoln

Livingston

Llandudno

Merryhill

Newbury

Newport - South

Newport, IOW

Northwich

Reading

Sheffield

Silverburn Glasgow

Solihull

Southport

St Albans

Staines

Stirling

Stockport

Sutton Coldfield

Swansea

Telford

Truro

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Wandsworth

Warrington

West Bromwich

Whiteley

Winchester

Worcester

Wrexham

Yate

