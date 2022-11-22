This Vtech baby walker is the BEST we've tested

The Vtech First Steps Baby Walker came out as the NUMBER ONE baby walker you can buy when we asked our panel of parent testers to try out walkers with their little ones to find the best - and now you can save £13 off the usual price at Very ahead of Black Friday.

The popular 2-in-1 baby walker was our 'Best Buy' in our guide to the best baby walkers (opens in new tab) because it's so versatile and engaging compared to other baby walker toys. Chunky, textured wheels and an easy-grip handle make it really easy for budding walkers to control as they tentatively take to their feet. And when little legs get tired, the lift-away activity panel means it's still loads of fun for floor time too.

Now, the Vtech 2-in1 baby walker and activity centre is down in price from £42.99 to £29.99 at Very as part of their Black Friday (opens in new tab) sale. So if you're shopping for a baby walker Black Friday deal - or know you're going to need a walker for your youngster in the not-too-distant future - then now is definitely the time to snap up the best while it's also a bargain.

(opens in new tab) VTechFirst Steps Baby Walker - WAS £42.99 NOW £29.99 (SAVE £13) | Very (opens in new tab) Jam-packed with fun sounds and features to keep busy brains and curious hands occupied, this dynamic walker also offers great support for little feet just starting to step out. A classic piece of baby gear, this walker gave our tester's baby hours of fun play, as well as physical support to boost her confidence on her feet.

As well as impressing our own tester, the Vtech baby walker has won rave reviews online, with parents and grandparents alike singing its praises.

'I've bought this fabulous baby walker for my granddaughter for Christmas,' wrote one excited Granny. 'She will be only 7 months old by then. She will be able to play with all the various toys and be able to walk with it when she can. Loads of activity until then. Lovely bright colours.'

Another Very customer recently bought this Vtech baby walker after discovering its brilliant features more than a decade ago. 'Had one for my daughter 11 years ago and just got the new model for my youngest who’s nearly 6 months, fascinated by the lights and sounds so she can play with it now till she shows signs of walking,' she wrote. 'Definitely a must-have toy for those limited on space or who don’t want loads of unnecessary toys that won’t get played with much.'

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday (opens in new tab) is on 25th November, however most retailers including Amazon, Argos and Boots have already launched Black Friday sales. The shopping event originated in the US and takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, with retailers launching Black Friday sales and slashing prices so shoppers can bag some bargains on big-ticket items that they've been waiting to buy or snap up some Black Friday deals as early Christmas gifts.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) and it's an online shopping event where retailers offer final reductions for one more day before Black Friday weekend finishes for another year. If you're shopping for a particular item of baby gear, it's best not to wait until Cyber Monday as many deals are already live and deals will end when stock is sold out.

