Aldi is selling a multi-purpose breakfast maker that lets you cook bacon, eggs, and toast all at the same time and it’s selling fast!

Aldi is a great place to pick up bargain kitchen gadgets, from the De’Longhi retro-style pastel kettle and toaster set to a cute ice cream maker. And now breakfast just got a whole lot easier thanks to this Ambiano Breakfast maker.

You’ll never have to forgo your morning bacon and eggs again with this breakfast maker for just £39.99. You can toast your toast and cook your eggs and bacon all at the same time. As Aldi says, ‘Make breakfast as easy as one, two, three!’

The breakfast maker has one egg tray, two poaching trays, and two omelettes trays, so it meets everyone’s egg needs! It also has a two-slice toaster, with seven toasting settings. The breakfast maker also has a bacon frying feature!

Ambiano Breakfast Maker

With this kitchen must-have, you can make brunch easily and whip up the ultimate brekky recipes like homemade beans on toast, the classic bacon sandwich or breakfast pancakes!

With the breakfast maker, you can cancel the functions at any time, and it also has a crumb tray so it’s really easy to keep clean and mess-free. It’s currently available for pre-order to be dispatched by the 16th of September, and it’s selling fast.

This is definitely a wintertime essential we never knew we needed. Just think about when the weather starts to get cold and you want to start your day with a hot, hearty breakfast.

Being able to cook everything in one place, at the same time means you’ll shave off crucial minutes in the morning – so say goodbye to boring breakfasts!

Aldi has so many ingenious kitchen gadgets, including a slow-cooker, a hot dog maker, and even a candy floss maker, allowing you to take your stash of epic appliances to the next level.