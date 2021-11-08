The Aldi gin advent calendar is here with 24 bottles inside

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.





The Aldi gin advent calendar for 2021 is available to buy now and it’s the perfect purchase to ensure your December is full of festive spirit.

If you’re not a lover of chocolate advent calendars and are on the hunt for the best non-chocolate calendars shops have to offer, look no further than Aldi and their range of epic alcoholic advent calendars.

Much like the boozy Baileys calendar and Aldi’s own prosecco calendar, you can now treat yourself to a calendar full of gin! This is no doubt a G&T lover’s dream.

The gin calendar is £69.99 and is available to conveniently buy online and get delivered straight to your door. It has the most gorgeous Christmas cracker-inspired packaging, decorated with blue and gold, and has 24 doors – taking you all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Haysmith’s Gin Advent Calendar – £69.99 at Aldi

Behind each door, you can find a bottle of Haysmith’s best-selling flavoured gin! We all know, it’s not Christmas without a mini bottle of booze, and now you can sample the whole Haysmith range. Cheers to that! View Deal What’s inside the Aldi Gin Advent Calendar?

Inside the calendar you get 24 5CL bottles of Aldi’s bestselling Haysmith gin that are perfect for mixing with a tonic, to create a classic gin cocktail. The flavours include:

London Dry Gin – 5cl – 40% ABV

Rhubarb & Ginger Gin – 5cl – 40% ABV

Sloe Gin – 5cl – 29% ABV

Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin – 5cl – 40% ABV

Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin – 5cl – 40% ABV

Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin – 5cl – 40% ABV

This advent calendar is the perfect gift for a fellow gin-lover and the ideal treat for yourself, to get you through the cold nights and long shopping queues. Plus you may discover a new favorite among the Haysmith’s range that can become your go-to tipple.

Aldi shoppers adore Haysmith’s range of flavored and affordable gin, so snap it up fast, it’ll sell fast!