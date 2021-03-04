We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cheap Easter eggs no longer mean a compromise on quality, with many of our favourite brands selling eggs at egg-cellent prices this year.

With Easter 2021 fast approaching, parents and grandparents will want to start buying Easter eggs online and in-store. And whilst non-chocolate Easter gifts for kids have come on leaps and bounds in recent years – we still can’t resist giving an Easter egg.

Our top picks include classics from Cadbury, Nestle and Thorntons, which are all under £1, £3 or £5. Then theres M&S’s Gin and Ton-egg special which is reasonably priced and sure to sell out in stores.

So if you’re after the traditional Easter treat that won’t break the bank, consider one of our 21 cheap Easter eggs…

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £1

These Easter Eggs are a real steal for the price…

Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs Medium Easter Egg

What kid or adult can refuse Cadbury Mini Eggs at Easter? This medium sized milk chocolate egg comes with a bag of Mini Eggs – which we’re sure you’ll agree is value indeed.

Buy now: £1 from Tesco

Aero Bubbles Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 121G

The addictively-good Aero Bubbles are also available in egg form! Complete with some surprise aero bubbles inside. Pick one up soon as they’re sure to sell out.

Buy now: £1 from Tesco

Kinnerton Paddington Egg & Bar 60g



This Paddington Bear Easter egg and bar from Kinnerton is the perfect chocolate treat for kids this Easter.

Buy now: 99p from Morrisons

Cadbury Chocolate Creme Egg Easter Egg

Love them or loathe them, Cadbury have delivered a great value Creme Egg Easter egg which features one Creme Egg and a medium milk chocolate one too.

Buy now: £1 from Morrisons

Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G

This Mars Milk Chocolate Egg with Mars chocolate bar is sure to be swallowed up in one sitting.

Buy now: £1 from Tesco

Milkybar white chocolate egg

This delicious white chocolate egg is great for those looking for a cheap treat – especially if you love a classic Milkybar!

Buy now: £1 from Tesco

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £3

Upping your budget ever-so-slightly promises more treats for your money…

Galaxy Minstrels Easter Egg & Chocolate 262G

Galaxy’s silky smooth chocolate is like nothing else and now there’s an excuse to buy even more of it! Get this Easter egg plus two delicious packs of Minstrels for just £3.

Buy now: £3 from Tesco

Moo Free Original Easter Egg 80g

Family members with food tolerances shouldn’t miss out on the chocolate fun this Easter. This Moo Free egg is Dairy Free, Gluten Free and Vegan and comes in at under £3!

Buy now: £2.99 at Ocado or in store at Lidl

Nestle Smarties Chocolate Egg 256G

Who can resist not one but two tube of Smarties and a tasty Nestle chocolate egg? Not us!

Buy now: £3 from Tesco

Fry’s Turkish Delight Chocolate Easter Egg 161g



This milk chocolate egg and Turkish Delight bar bundle is sure to make any grandparent smile.

Buy now: £3 from Ocado

Dairyfine Easter Eggs

You definitely won’t find an Easter egg like these, at this price! These unique and delicious-looking Easter eggs come in flavours like Eton Mess, Popping Candy, Billionaire’s or Cookies and Cream. We couldn’t think of a better Easter dessert after our Easter lunch.

Buy now: £2.79 each in store at Aldi

Ferrero Hazelnut Eggs

These luxury chocolates are a gifting favourite all year around, so these mini Easter egg versions have to be one of our top picks for adults. They even come individually wrapped – just in case you want to try and make them last…

Buy now: £2 from Ocado

Best cheap Easter eggs for under £4

If you’re looking for larger eggs at a budget-friendly price consider these…

Thornton’s Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter Egg

This creamy milk chocolate Thornton’s Easter egg is going for a great price at Morrisons. Complete with a gorgeous pink and white chocolate unicorn on the front, it’s a tasty and special treat for a little one who loves the magic of unicorns!

Buy now: £4 from Morrisons

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg

Every Christmas time calls for a Terry’s Chocolate Orange hidden at the bottom of our stockings. But once the New Year hits we usually have to wait another 11 months until it’s acceptable to munch on this creamy citrus-flavoured chocolate. So this Easter egg is like a gift from heaven.

Buy now: £3 from Tesco

Cadbury White With Oreo Easter Egg 220G

We dare you to find a more delicious white chocolate egg! This Cadbury white chocolate Easter egg has crunchy Oreo biscuit pieces and is a real taste experience.

Buy now: £3 from Tesco

Maltesers Teasers Large Egg 248g



Maltesers aren’t teasing us with this price – we promise! Get your hands on this hollow milk chocolate egg and two tasty teasers bars. Hats off to anyone who finishes this in one sitting!

Buy now: £4 from Ocado

Best cheap Easter eggs for £5 or under

Luxury Easter eggs don’t have to break the bank, as evidenced by these indulgent chocolate treats…

M&S Gin & Tonic Milk Chocolate Egg 230g



Marks and Spencer’s Gin and Tonic Easter Egg hit headlines this month for combining our favourite tipple with our favourite thing – chocolate! It’s also priced at a reasonable £5. Be sure to add this to your basket pronto!

Buy now: £5 from Ocado

Moser Roth Ripple Eggs

Aldi have delivered some luxury with these delicate Moser Roth Ripple eggs. Available in three mouth-watering flavours: 70% Dark Chocolate & Orange, Belgian Milk Chocolate and Crunchy Salted Caramel, and Belgian White Chocolate and Forrest Fruits.

Buy now: £3.99 each in store at Aldi

M&Ms Eggs Chocolate Easter Egg Bundle, Extra Large 313g

The ultimate Easter egg for any M&M’s fan. This bundle includes three packs of M&M’s mini eggs AND a hollow chocolate egg.

Buy now: £5 from Amazon

Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Egg

Video of the Week

This Easter egg is sure to be a roar-ing success for kids who love dinosaurs. A quality egg from a chocolatier you can trust.

Buy now: £4 from Morrisons

Celebrations Easter Chocolate Large Egg 248g



An appropriately large egg for an extra-special celebration. This egg also contains a selection of your favourite mini chocolates – fabulous!

Buy now: £4 from Morrisons