Google Nest Doorbell is on sale - save £60 on the security device with today's Amazon Prime Day deal

Google Nest Doorbell is on sale this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) - with shoppers able to save a staggering £60 off the RRP.

Many people are looking for the best baby deals (opens in new tab), Yankee Candles (opens in new tab) or Le Creuset (opens in new tab) deals but if you want to give your home added protection as well as adding extra locks or 'Doorscaping', there's a new must have accessory for your home.

Save both time and money when buying a video doorbell - you can see who is at the door from the comfort of your sofa or if you're out and awaiting a delivery, you'll be able to see exactly when it arrives and communicate the best safe place to leave the item without chasing round your neighbours to see where it's been left.

Google's latest battery powered device means there's no need for cables and it won't send your energy bills (opens in new tab) sky high any more than the current cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis and it makes a perfect gift for an elderly relative who might feel vulnerable living alone.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) - WAS £179.99 NOW £119.99 | Amazon This smart device will let you know if a person is at your door. It can tell the difference between people, parcels and vehicles so will easily alert you when someone is there. Plus you can check anytime and know what's happening outside your door 24/7 or if you're too busy, simply go back in time to see what you missed with *three hours of event video history using the Google Home app. (The device doesn't record continuous 24/7 video history, a new recording is made every three hours).

Designed to fit almost any door, the Nest Doorbell is both wireless and battery powered - providing added security and ease whether you live in a house or flat. The battery life will depend on how much it's used, the temperature and the type of camera settings selected. But you can extend the battery life by adjusting video quality, length of clips, time between recorded events and by using activity zones to monitor specific areas.

(Image credit: Getty)

Amazon shoppers have given the device a 5* rating on both installation and ease of use as the device can easily be installed yourself with battery or if you'd prefer a wired installation you can connect it to your existing doorbell wires with the included wire connector.

Once up and running you will be able to talk to who's at the door from anywhere, just use the Google Home app to say you'll be right there or to ask delivery to leave your parcel. But it's not just deliveries video doorbells can help with, some parents were installing cheap doorbells to call down their kids for dinner.

The device comes with 1 Nest Doorbell, 1 base plate, Release tool, 2 wall anchors, 2 wall screws, Wire connector, 20 degree wedge, 2 spacers, 2 wedge screws, 1 charge cable (0.9 metres), Quick start guide, Safety & warranty document and works with Alexa and Google Assistant (Alexa to be purchased separately).

For an extra £6 a month users can unlock facial recognition and a full 30 days of video storage.