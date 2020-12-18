We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home Bargains has launched a special Christmas Eve box to give parents a helping hand when choosing what to give their little ones before Santa arrives.

In recent years Christmas Eve boxes have increased in popularity and have become much of a household tradition as wearing matching pyjamas. And now, forget trawling the shops last minute to rustle up something suitable, as Home Bargains have pulled together a hassle-free Christmas Eve box – and what’s even better is it’s only £3.

Usually the boxes contain everything needed for a cosy night in from hot chocolate, to Christmas movies, pyjamas, slippers, sweets and more.

And these low-cost Home Bargain boxes come pre-filled, unlike most other shops which just sell the empty boxes for you to fill yourself.

Posting the launch on their Instagram, Home Bargains captioned the snap, ‘Special delivery! Christmas Eve box’s are still in stores and online. The box comes packed with, a door sign, cookies, letter from Santa, stickers and a Christmas book. All for £2.99.’

And some parents can’t wait to snap one up.

One wrote, ‘Fab gift for the little ones.’

Another added even more treats to her box, ‘Got one for each my little boy and girl, fit pjs, a book, slippers and some little snacks in there no problem!’

With Christmas Eve treats sorted, that’s just the presents, stocking fillers and Christmas dinner to sort!

If you’re on the hunt for the most affordable turkey on the market, check out our ultimate guide on the cheapest supermarket turkeys.

And they’re not just for kids, if you wanted to spoil that special big kid, then simply swap out a couple of treats for some adult themed gifts like gin, prosecco or Baileys.

Time to start counting down the sleeps until Christmas Eve!